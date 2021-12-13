Editorials Verify the accuracy of data in Treasury reports

The National Treasury building in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The error in the first Quarterly Economic and Budgetary Review raises further questions about the accuracy of data from the Treasury.

Some Sh8.6 billion was included in the document as part of repayment for a non-existent loan to the United Kingdom.

The latest gaffe has rekindled memories of the infamous typing error that could have added an extra Sh9.2 billion to a supplementary budget presented to Parliament in 2009 by then Finance minister Uhuru Kenyatta.

The latest typing error in a Treasury document inflating the size of bilateral debt would have been excusable if it weren’t for the consequences.

The error in the first Quarterly Economic and Budgetary Review raises further questions about the accuracy of data from the Treasury.

Some Sh8.6 billion was included in the document as part of repayment for a non-existent loan to the United Kingdom.

For the record, Kenya cleared direct loans owed to its former colonial master in June 2020 after wiring Sh35.3 million to London and has not tapped any new debt from Britain.

Treasury officials have sought to clarify the Sh.86 billion figure was supposed to be under Eurobond interest payments for the 10- and 30-year bonds issued in 2018.

But State data must be solid as it is heavily relied on for critical economic planning decisions and fiscal matters.

Officials at the Treasury must take their work seriously. The latest gaffe has rekindled memories of the infamous typing error that could have added an extra Sh9.2 billion to a supplementary budget presented to Parliament in 2009 by then Finance minister Uhuru Kenyatta.

Such errors destroy public confidence, which is has been fast eroding due to reports of State officials sometimes inflating numbers as a ploy to steal from public coffers. In the latest case, Kenyans can be excused for wondering what other typing error could be there.

The only saving grace is that the Sh8.6 billion entry has come as the Auditor-General has launched a comprehensive assessment of Kenya’s Sh7.7 trillion loans.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu says her office is conducting a comprehensive performance audit specifically on public debt servicing activities.

This entails confirming whether the transactions are recorded accurately and completely and whether there is timely repayment of the debt to avoid attracting penalties.

It is crucial that a complete system check be done to verify the accuracy of Treasury’s records.

Administrative action should be taken on officials found to be making such blunders and more importantly, those found to be robbing taxpayers.