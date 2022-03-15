Editorials Verify gold find reports

BUSINESS DAILY

Exploration firm Shanta Gold says it has found high-grade gold deposits estimated at 1.6 million ounces in Kakamega County, with a current market value of Sh364.8 billion.

Though the area has a history of informal gold mining and has long been a popular destination for artisanal miners hoping to strike it rich, commercially viable large-scale mining has remained elusive.

The firm, which bought licences from another Canadian miner, Barrick Gold hopes to actualise large-scale gold mining but has not provided timelines. Barrick held licences for rights to mine gold over the 1,161 km2 that straddles Kakamega, Kisumu, Siaya and Vihiga counties.

Given the latest announcement, the government should now pay closer attention to the sector to verify the claims by mining firms.

It is not lost on Kenyans that mining companies the world over have a reputation of announcing big finds in rural villages abroad, pushing up their share prices in their mother countries and selling their companies at a premium, only for the mines to turn out unviable.