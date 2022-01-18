Editorials Verify reports of gold finds

A rock containing gold. London-based gold miner Red Rock Resources has found commercially viable ore samples in its Migori project. NMG PHOTO | FILE

By BUSINESS DAILY

London-based gold miner Red Rock Resources says it has found commercially viable ore samples in its Migori project after performing new exploratory drilling.

The firm said in filings at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) that it drilled 20 holes in the Migori concession, with results from nine holes indicating an average yield of 1.49 grammes of gold per metric tonne of ore.

This follows reports that Shanta Gold had found some high-grade gold in Kakamega after drilling 11 exploratory holes in Isulu last year.

This is good news for the western Kenya gold belt that has attracted a lot of interest from multinationals in the recent past.

But the government should now pay closer attention to these prospecting companies so that they do not take us back to the circus of making announcements only to get attention of global funders when nothing is happening on the ground.

The discoveries should draw the country closer to sizeable gold mining operations, get real jobs and earn the government tax revenues and royalties. We should not return to the situation in 2015 where the government had to cancel scores of mining contracts for being idle and non-compliant.