Editorials Voluntary stipend for interns good for firms

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Aisha Jumwa leaving Continental House, Nairobi County on April 25, 2023, after appearing before National Committee on Labour. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Labour Committee of the National Assembly has rejected a proposal by the Public Service Ministry that private firms be compelled to hire and offer stipends and medical cover to interns.

The parliamentary committee argued that the suggestion by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa would be harmful to private sector players who are already choking from high taxation in a harsh economic environment.

Whilst it makes sense not to force private firms to hire interns, it is only proper that trainees who may be absorbed by these private sector companies be handed some token for their contribution to an organisation’s work and mission.

Internships should come with two-way benefits such that trainees are motivated with some perks while sharpening their skills and contributing to the growth and good of the company.

Government ministries, departments, and agencies are already offering support to interns through stipends and medical cover.

This spirit should be encouraged across the board to avoid exploitation and demotivation of interns. Private firms that can absorb interns should be encouraged to do so.