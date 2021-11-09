Editorials Water fees cut welcome

More by this Author Summary The decision by the State to reverse a 10-fold rise in regulatory charges for water companies in efforts to ease pressure on bills is welcome.

The charges have been revised from Sh5 that had been published under the new regulations in August to Sh1, a move that comes as a reprieve to households grappling with the rising cost of living.

Service providers have been campaigning for the review of tariffs that were last revised more than five years ago to cover the ballooning costs of operation and maintenance.

Granted, the older charges were too low to sustain the budgetary demands of the sector. However, the water service sector is riddled with inefficiencies and cartels.

Therefore, raising service fees alone cannot tackle the wastage of resources through negligence and blatant fraud. Some of the challenges include leakages due to ageing networks, metering inaccuracies, theft, and unmetered consumption.

Hence, the sector must be audited to plug the revenue and supply leakages. Further, it must adopt technologies that enable efficient water distribution systems.