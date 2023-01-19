Editorials Weed out the quacks tainting HR practice

Institute of Human Resource Management executive director, Queresha Abdullahi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The role of human resource practitioners in corporate Kenya continues to gain recognition as firms come to the realisation that managing people and attracting top talent is what differentiates a successful organisation from the rest.

This has seen human resource managers rise to the coveted chief executive positions that had for decades been the preserve of finance bosses and accountants.

It is therefore concerning that nearly half of the human resource practitioners in Kenya are operating without a licence, putting the institutions they represent at a disadvantage in legal disputes.

The law requires that HR professionals get a practising certificate as an indication that they have attained the necessary skills in a bid to weed out quacks.

Recent changes in law compel all human resource professionals to apply for a practising certificate after going back to school to attain the necessary knowledge, skills and experience.

But data from the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM), the regulator of the profession, show that only 17,000 of the over 30,000 HR professionals operating in the country are certified to practise.

The institute has warned that decisions made by uncertified HR practitioners may not hold in the event a matter concerning the firms they represent escalates to court.

With the spike in labour disputes, as employees fight for better working conditions, unfair dismissal and human rights violations, it is time to weed out quacks to protect the profession and the institutions that rely on their services.