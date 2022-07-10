Editorials Weigh costs, benefits of taxing farmers carefully

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

Small-scale farmers will soon start paying a presumptive tax if a proposal by the Treasury that seeks to recruit more taxpayers to meet revenue collection targets is adopted.

The proposal in the draft National Tax Policy will see farmers join informal traders in paying the presumptive tax— paid by business people as a fixed share of their sales.

A presumptive tax is usually imposed on those whose income is low or those who cannot be reasonably covered under the existing tax net.

Presumptive tax is considered an advance duty that is later deducted against the turnover tax.

Presently, traders with annual sales below Sh5 million are required to pay a presumptive tax at the rate of 15 percent of the single business permit fee issued by county governments when renewing their permits.

But the taxman has been unable to push counties to pass on this tax to traders since it is an unpopular tax for small traders.

For agriculture, the Treasury is seeking to use cooperative societies, which handle farmers’ proceeds, as units for deducting the presumptive tax.

Currently, small-scale farmers do not pay income tax on their earnings and the Treasury expects to net thousands of growers, especially those dealing in cash crops like tea, and sugarcane. The new policy is meant to expand the tax base, including increasing the number of taxpayers from 6.1 million to 8.2 million by next year.

Although this move is in line with good tax practices to have every citizen pay their fair share of taxes to lessen the burden on others, the government must do an extensive cost-benefit analysis before imposing fresh taxes on farmers.

Agriculture contributes nearly a third of Kenya’s economic output and making it uncompetitive through taxation will be costly in terms of the gross domestic product.

The taxman will have to grapple with poor record keeping among rural-based farmers in what looks set to be chaotic tax collection. But given the food security challenges facing the country, imposing taxes on farmers may have the unintended consequence of pushing more of them out of business and in turn increasing the food import bill.