Yet another reminder to cut the debt binge

Revelations that Kenya’s debt repayments surpassed revenues must be a wake-up call that the country cannot continue on the same path of binge borrowing.

Authorities to craft a strategy that will dig the nation out of the current debt abyss or allow taxpayers breathing space by restructuring.

The further downgrading of the country’s credit rating by Moody's Investors Service putting Kenya at par with nations such as Mongolia and Angola, should also serve as a warning that we are treading on a dangerous path.

The record-high external debt obligations especially to China and other multilateral lenders have made Kenya a riskier borrower, which naturally attracts high interest rates both locally and internationally.

The government's commitment to austerity measures and the corruption war has been questioned in light of the public display of opulence by some State officials.

Kenya must find a way to remove or ease her feet from the borrowing pedal by June next year when the large Eurobond payments.