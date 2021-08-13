Ideas & Debate 7-point memo to navigate Kenya’s electoral season

By DENNIS KABAARA

More by this Author Summary Beyond IEBC’s strategic plan, elections operations plan and post-2017 evaluation, we seem to be in our usual state of pre-election entropy.

So 20 months later, Covid-19, like the HIV-Aids pandemic before, is in a phase where the term “infected and affected” is universally relatable. We don’t know if the Delta variant will mutate into more letters in the Greek alphabet.

Year 2022 “new normal” looks like 2024 while the Holy Grail of “herd immunity equals vaccine immunity plus natural immunity” seems more holy than grail.

As Kenya accelerates towards its target of a fully vaccinated adult population by June 2022 (or is it December this year?), all focus has shifted to a different affliction: the general election. Monday August 9 seemed like the on-your-marks signal for election 2022; next Friday (August 20) – the day of the BBI appeal ruling – is either get-set or false start. Who wants a constitutional referendum today?

Instead, we have launched a 52-week conversation on who becomes the next President, Governors, Senators, National and County Assembly members. We know the script. Private sector goes into hibernation. People farm less. Public spend goes walkabout. Political movements form and mutate. Candidates flood us with new mint from their war chests. And IEBC plays Oliver Twist for more cash.

Because there will be plenty to comment on with respect to the “whom, why and what” over the coming 12 months.

On September 1, 2017, hours before the Supreme Court nullified the presidential election, I wrote that, from the arguments that had been made, the consensus seemed to be that “the portal was not the screen” and “statistics are not results, unless they are provisional”.

A week later, as the country anxiously awaited guidance on the date of the fresh presidential election, I “teleported” myself to 2022. Here is an abbreviated version of the dream I shared.

“It is late November (not August) 2022. Kenya just held Africa’s first-ever paperless general election. The brave decision to use blockchain technology has delivered an end-to-end voter experience, allowing the individual voter to verify that their vote was correctly recorded, and correctly counted.

This mobile and electronic voting experience is a world apart from a legacy of endless queues, overloaded ballot papers and dreaded Forms 34 A, B and C.

Blockchain’s promise – that you can’t change the past, hack the present or manipulate the future – has delivered. This is an M-Pesa moment.

“(Beyond the technology)…this success has also been about a re-imagined role for Kenya’s electoral management body, after the experiences of 2007, 2013 and 2017. Board membership now reflects political consensus, while implementation (managing the election process), has been transparently outsourced to private professional firms bound by iron clad contracts and service level agreements.

What about the day-to-day work carried out by the IEBC in the past? All identification and registration of individuals is overseen by a multi-stakeholder institution responsible for all population registration.

Boundaries work now resides in a properly revamped Ministry of Lands, Physical and Spatial Planning.

“Mostly, the leap of faith into a full-tech election has meant that we get back to our daily lives and business at the earliest. The technology helped, but the greater gain has been a truly professional approach to delivering a free, fair, credible and transparent electoral process, and a believable, just and acceptable electoral outcome. Credible people/institutions and credible processes/technology. An end-to-end experience from identification, through registration, identification again, voting and results”.

Of course, this “voter experience” dream hasn’t happened.

Beyond IEBC’s strategic plan, elections operations plan and post-2017 evaluation, we seem to be in our usual state of pre-election entropy. I see a Sh40 billion need (only one percent for Covid-19, like it isn’t there) with a 35 percent funding gap.

It’s a need for massive staffing and equipment purchase because we like to do it all from scratch.

A second reflection relates to those campaign financing rules published in the Kenya Gazette on the exact deadline on which they would become ineligible if not approved immediately.

Clearly, a partial attempt to update spend limits from observations in the recent Cost of Politics in Kenya report by South Consulting, they were never going to fly.

The data tells us the typical elected Kenyan politician’s income over their term roughly covers the cost of political primaries (nominations), actual elections and in-office costs, while profits or surplus rents emerge from patronage.

Politics is big business; the report tells us at least a third of candidates are business people. Who puts price controls on politics in a free market?

These contrarian perspectives lead me to the larger seven-point pre-election memo Kenya needs right now.

A smooth, non-disruptive pre-election. A just and fair election. A mature post-election political response. A peaceful post-election month. A seamless and smooth back to work/life transition. A powerful democratic statement to the world.

Finally, a confirmation of our positive Kenyan virtues.

Let’s start the 2022 discussion here. We know what’s coming and let’s use this memo to prepare.