Ideas & Debate Africa should be ready for more assertive China

Economically, Africa is quite leveraged to China in a manner that can be used as a political weapon in a cold war. ILLUSTRATION | SHUTTERSTOCK

By GEORGE WACHIRA

More by this Author Summary China has become more assertive not only economically but even politically.

There is little differentiation between Chinese state and business interests making it difficult for countries to transparently negotiate with the Chinese.



I have closely watched China for nearly 20 years, my interest being the impacts of China’s economy on global oil markets.

In early 2000s, an overheated Chinese manufacturing sector was desperately in need of fossil fuels and minerals, which they went searching for all over the world including Africa.

Although their key interest in Africa was natural resources, the Chinese stumbled on a major infrastructure opportunity.

The Chinese found a continent in desperate need of funding for infrastructure development, having been rebuffed by the Bretton Woods institutions who had imposed stringent lending conditions.

The Chinese immediately crafted attractive infrastructure funding packages that included Chinese credit, technology, construction, and labour- an awfully familiar model which has continued to this day.

By the time the West realised what was happening, China was funding and constructing most of the major infrastructure projects in Africa.

China was also systematically and rapidly rising to global economic prominence, at a time when the Western world was deeply pre-occupied with war on global terrorism.

This was also the time the West and WTO were pushing globalisation policies which China leveraged to its advantage to access global capital and technology to accelerate its economic growth.

By mid 2010s China was already the second most powerful economy in the world, with strong control in most areas – industrial, energy, infrastructure and even in ICT.

Invariably, China has become more assertive not only economically but even politically.

When President Trump came to power in 2017 he made it a US priority to reverse a lopsided control of global economy by China, a situation which he saw as a global security exposure.

It was during last month G-7 meeting in UK that the West seems to have formed a unified position to counter what they saw as a global Chinese threat.

This may have prompted President Xi Jinping of China statement last week that “China will never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress, or subjugate us.

Anyone who would attempt to do so will find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people”.

This is a pointer to a cold war developing between the West and China, and for some of us who witnessed the last cold war, it is an indication that Africa may find itself sandwiched between two opposing worlds..

The G-7 forum had concerns with China’s Belt and Road Initiative which seeks to extend Chinese influence across the world.

The forum recommended that member countries develop frameworks for supporting infrastructure projects in developing countries, to counterbalance the Chinese initiative. An implication that the West will soon be nocking doors in Africa seeking infrastructure development opportunities.

Economically, Africa is quite leveraged to China in a manner that can be used as a political weapon in a cold war. And this happened recently with Australia which is highly dependent on China for its commodity exports.

Australia openly supported a call by the West for investigations into origins of Covid-19 virus. And immediately China significantly cut imports from Australia, visibly hurting Australian economy. Yes this was political blackmail which can happen to any African country heavily leveraged to China.

Africa has mixed experiences with China. It sees a China which is usually transactional, and inflexible and mostly focused on meeting national strategic objectives which are centrally set by the Party.

There is little differentiation between Chinese state and business interests making it difficult for countries to transparently negotiate with the Chinese.

Also, unlike the West, humanitarian and development support for the less developed world hardly features anywhere in Chinese policies and strategies. Nearly always, it is maximum value for China that drives Chinese transactions.

Going forward, the West will be crafting modalities for reclaiming diminished economic clout in Africa, especially in infrastructure and import/export trade. In fact, the French have already clinched a highway PPP project in Kenya.

Diplomatically, African countries may have to make difficult choices considering the existing economic stranglehold by the Chinese.

Yes, we are entering a new era with shifting geo-politics, and Africa will need to learn how to adjust, benefit and survive.