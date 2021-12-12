Ideas & Debate Animal-sourced foods vital to fixing Africa malnutrition

By DAVID PHIRI

More by this Author Summary Animal-derived or sourced foods (ASF) have an important role in reducing levels of malnutrition in developing nations. The benefits of consuming a reasonable amount of animal products are well known.

The nutrients in these foods are particularly vital in countries where malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies are rife.

More than one-third of the world’s undernourished people reside in Africa. The number of chronically undernourished on the continent rose to 250 million in 2019, nearly one-fifth of the population. Of this number, 235 million were in sub-Saharan Africa.

Macronutrients such as protein, iron and B vitamins are more available in animal foods than plant sources. Chicken meat, eggs and milk provide high-quality proteins rich in essential amino acids. Cereals generally lack these characteristics.

These foods therefore can play a fundamental role in preventing micronutrient deficiencies.

The recommended protein requirement of 50-90g per person per day, can be obtained by consuming weekly 300g of meat, 1.75l of milk and milk products, four eggs and 150g of fish. Higher amounts are recommended for individuals engaging in high physical activity, pregnant or lactating women and children.

Studies indicate that children under the age of five years, youth, women and girls, women of childbearing age, and pregnant and lactating women are vulnerable to micronutrient deficiencies, including iron deficiency (anaemia), one of the most prevalent micronutrient deficiencies in the world.

Animal-derived foods are particularly critical during the first 1,000 days of life because malnutrition experienced during this period (between conception and the child’s second birthday) has the worst adverse long-term effects on the individual’s health and educational achievement.

Micronutrient deficiencies increase a person’s vulnerability to infections, abnormalities, impaired development, and lower life expectancy.

Numerous factors increase vulnerability to malnutrition, including physiological and socio-economic factors that influence households and individuals to food and nutrition insecurity. A significant percentage of people in developing nations cannot access these foods.

Poor communities often consume little or no ASF for various reasons, including limited availability, accessibility, affordability, dietary patterns, religious taboos and lack of knowledge on the nutritional attributes of ASF.

In some areas, cultural and religious beliefs and taboos influence the consumption of such foods. There are restrictions under which ASF can be eaten or by whom; women and children, in particular, are often subject to such limitations. Meat is more likely to be subject to food taboos than any other food.

Despite these challenges, the high potential of ASF to improve the diets of vulnerable populations makes the livestock sector invaluable for national policies and development partner programmes focusing on food security and nutrition. The socio-economic role of livestock is substantial in many societies that associate livestock with cultural heritage and customs.

Engaging in livestock activities can generate income for livestock keepers. The sale of ASF such as meat, milk, cheese, and eggs, non-food products, and various paid services such as draught power are the main advantages of livestock keeping. The livestock systems support the livelihoods of millions of people and contribute to healthy diets and resilience.

However, livestock is a neglected sub-sector, and funding for livestock projects has declined dramatically since 1974, mainly due to livestock’s contribution to climate change. Livestock-derived food production is believed to account for 14.5 per cent of human-induced greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impacts on biodiversity, freshwater use and disruptions to nutrient flows.

However, this depends on production systems, farming practices and supply-chain management, where there may also be opportunities to mitigate these effects. Freshwater use is another challenge faced in livestock-derived food production.

Currently, significant efforts are being made by development actors such as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to improve diets and raise levels of nutrition and mainstream nutrition objectives, activities, and considerations in food and agriculture policies and programmes of countries.

There are also efforts to enhance livestock’s contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by supporting the transformation of animal production systems to be economically, socially and environmentally sustainable.

The rising prevalence of child undernutrition, as well as adult and child obesity is increasingly evident across many developing countries. Addressing this situation requires integrated, nutrition-sensitive actions across the entire food system. Specific actions are required to improve the diets of vulnerable population groups by increasing their intake of nutrient-dense foods (including ASF) to achieve healthier diets for all.

Demand-wise, the livestock products are likely to grow by close to 50 per cent by 2050, driven by Africa and southern Asia. Leveraging the potential of livestock and optimising efficiency in production systems is now more important than ever before, given the current global food security and nutrition situation.

Creating an enabling environment for enhanced linkages between livestock and human nutrition is critical. The livestock sector has a great potential to help address malnutrition, especially in regions where livestock production is the principal economic activity. And in areas unsuitable for crop production using livestock as a pathway out of malnutrition would be a great opportunity.