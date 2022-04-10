Ideas & Debate Bold climate action needed to avert future health crises

By MESHACK NDIRANGU

More by this Author Summary We now know better how vulnerable we are as a species, and must recognise that our vulnerability becomes worse when we fail to address global threats with global responses.

According to the WHO, between 2030 and 2050, the effects of climate change will kill more than 250,000 people each year.

Millions of households will lose their livelihoods and sink into poverty, widening existing social inequalities in ways that will make the impact of Covid-19 pale in comparison.

Covid-19 has been a reality check for each of us. It has reminded us of a basic truth — that public health is everyone’s business. We cannot afford to treat it as an issue that only public health experts should be concerned about.

The pandemic has pushed existing health systems to the limit. It has almost kicked the global economy to its knees. Audaciously, it has laid bare the strengths and weaknesses of the human condition.

We now know better how vulnerable we are as a species, and must recognise that our vulnerability becomes worse when we fail to address global threats with global responses.

With this 'new wisdom', how then can we address climate change, an even bigger crisis facing humanity today? According to the WHO, between 2030 and 2050, the effects of climate change will kill more than 250,000 people each year.

These people will die from malnutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress, undoing decades of fragile progress toward global health, food production and poverty reduction. Climate change will cause massive damage to the world's economies.

Millions of households will lose their livelihoods and sink into poverty, widening existing social inequalities in ways that will make the impact of Covid-19 pale in comparison. In developing nations, existing political stability, food, water, and housing insecurity only make the outlook grimmer.

Developing economies will be hardest hit yet at less than four percent of global carbon emissions, they have contributed the least to global warming.

Here’s a simple analogy: imagine that climate change is a big killer missile hurtling toward earth. Upon contact, it finds some people living in reinforced steel and concrete underground bunkers, and others in basic houses on land.

Developing countries are the latter. They will bear the greatest impact because they have fewer cushions — or robust mitigation and adaptation mechanisms — to withstand the 'shockwaves' of the missile.

Plot twist: even those among us who can afford to build bunkers will still not be safe in the long term, because of what use is a decimated planet?

Flourishing ecosystems

The best cushions we have against climate change are already in nature. Flourishing ecosystems with healthy forests, lakes and coral reefs are the best protection against climate change and are crucial for human health and survival. But if we continue destroying nature, nature will eventually destroy us.

We can already see this in the current weather patterns as drought ravages the Horn of Africa region, putting an estimated 26 million people at risk of hunger and starvation and decimating the wildlife population.

As the world races to bring an end to Covid-19, showcasing memorable feats of global determination, collaboration and speed, we realise that Covid-19 anywhere means the possibility of Covid-19 everywhere. Are we bold enough to apply the same thinking to climate change?

As we prepare health systems to cope with future pandemics, are we also preparing them to be resilient in the face of global warming? Now is the time to pick the lessons learned from the pandemic and use them to improve climate governance at local, regional and global levels.

Similar to Covid-19, climate change is a global issue that needs global solutions. Neither can be resolved until we all come together and play our part.

Experience has proven that we can overcome seemingly insurmountable odds when we come together and work towards a global goal; what greater goal is there than saving our planet, the only home we have?

As an economic powerhouse in sub-Saharan Africa, Kenya can influence climate governance. But first, we need to have a clear and proactive position on climate action on the domestic front. Charity needs to begin at home. Kenya needs to leverage political will to drive progress towards achieving our 2050 net zero target.

Although we are making good progress as evidenced by our investment in clean energy, we need to move faster and more decisively. We need to have more deliberate multi-stakeholder engagement and better coordination between government agencies.

If we do this, we will see incredible opportunities to strengthen and implement climate policies, especially those that will govern long-term emission reduction, mitigation, and resilience strategies in line with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Beyond that, Kenya should invest in better surveillance and early warning systems to detect health threats associated with climate change. For this to work, we need more reliable data.

Such will enable us to prepare health interventions to prevent widespread disease outbreaks rather than react to them. Further, Kenya needs to show its commitment to this journey by updating the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) — our national plans for climate action — every five years.

This will require massive investment in research and innovation to ensure solutions are backed by evidence, and while it may be a daunting task, it is possible with strong political will and strategic financing.

Bold climate action could deliver $26 trillion in global economic benefits between now and 2030. Kenya and the rest of Africa deserve a slice of this pie. We can enjoy it if we act now. Let us not anticipate reaping where we did not sow.