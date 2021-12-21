Ideas & Debate Build on 2021 reforms, projects for recovery

By GEORGE WACHIRA

More by this Author Summary Despite the pandemic, the country did actually move forward on a number of economic fronts while faltering on others.

Game-changing projects like Lamu Port, Dongo Kudu, Nairobi Expressway, dualling of Kenol/Marua highway, and Kisumu railway rehabilitation are examples of projects which made considerable progress in 2021.

This year was expected to be a transitional year from Covid-19 devastation experienced in 2020 to a period of socio-economic recovery. However, the pandemic persisted at varying degrees of virulence, and this has frustrated economic recovery.

Kenyans have instead learned to survive and co-exist with the virus, often adapting to new, simpler, and often cheaper ways of doing the same things.

Despite the pandemic, the country did actually move forward on a number of economic fronts while faltering on others. There are three specific ministries that I consider deserving a mention for clearly visible efforts and results in 2021.

The Ministry of Education undertook a critically important and difficult task of returning schools to normality after Covid-19 closures, an exercise that is still in progress. All this was done as the ministry simultaneously introduced a new curriculum.

I am not qualified to comment on the merits or otherwise of the new competency-based curriculum, but the efforts and circumstances of its launch deserve noting. Going forward the Ministry of Education has to contend with emergent challenges of financing universities.

In 2021 the Ministry of Agriculture continued with the difficult mission of reforming marketing systems for a number of critical crops.

Despite resistance from groups with beneficial interests, clear wins were achieved in tea, milk, potatoes, and beef (read Kenya Meat Commission) with advanced progress in coffee, sugar, pyrethrum, cereals and animal feeds reforms.

Agricultural reforms anywhere in the world require firmness in the protection of farmers' interests, while cognisant of impacts on consumers.

The outgoing and incoming governments will need to address the sustainability of Kenya’s food security under existing regional import/export protocols. Our neighbours enjoy unparalleled climatic advantages, mostly beating Kenya in unit production costs.

Uncontrolled food imports will deny Kenya opportunities to nurture its own productive capacity and jobs.

The third ministry deserving mention is Transportation Infrastructure. It was the infrastructure construction that mostly continued offering jobs when other economic sectors were interrupted by the pandemic.

Game-changing projects like Lamu Port, Dongo Kudu, Nairobi Expressway, dualling of Kenol/Marua highway, and Kisumu railway rehabilitation are examples of projects which made considerable progress in 2021.

The ongoing electricity supply reforms will hopefully result in an efficient and cost-effective power sector that effectively serves a growing economy.

However, it is important that reviews address interfaces between various government companies and agencies involved in the generation and distribution of electricity to ensure harmonisation of roles to avoid waste and duplication.

In 2021 there was a surprise increase in global oil prices at a time when the National Treasury was increasing taxes and levies. Implementation of fuels price stabilisation has been haphazard, and without transparency. Sustainable price stabilisation should be formalised and operationalised within the provisions of Petroleum Act 2019.

There does not appear to be need for a new law to manage petroleum taxes and levies as proposed by parliamentarians.

In 2021 road safety performance continued to be horrifying with annual fatalities exceeding 4,000. For many years, the psychological upper limit was 3,000 deaths. National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will need to craft effective safety measures to rein in motorcyclists and pedestrians as these appear to be the runaway road safety segments.

We are entering 2022 with a lot of apprehension as electioneering temperatures climb prematurely. Yes, campaigns which have been with us the whole of 2021 continue to divert resources, time, and focus from national development activities and this is bound to negatively impact the economy in 2022.

As has happened in previous elections, private investment commitments will be slower while foreign NSE investors are likely to sell and repatriate dollars, putting the exchange rate under pressure. It is for the politicians to control campaign tempos to reassure businesses and investors of peaceful continuity.

Government performance and services are also likely to suffer as budgetary resources are re-prioritised to enhance security and to support capacity for electoral systems. Civil servants are also likely to go into a wait-and-see mood, unwilling to make bold decisions. It is also the time when corrupt deals are rushed to fund elections.

Yes, as we move into 2022, electioneering and a stubborn coronavirus are the two factors that will water down economic expectations .