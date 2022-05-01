Ideas & Debate Enforce number porting for benefit of consumers

By MUGAMBI NANDI

More than a decade ago, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) (then called the Communications Commission of Kenya) published guidelines for the provision of mobile number portability services in Kenya.

Number portability is the ability to change your mobile service provider while retaining your number.

The guidelines were updated and republished by CA in 2018. In the introduction section, CA states that it had conducted public consultations on the implementation of number portability, and majority of respondents were in favour of making the porting process more efficient.

They would, wouldn’t they? I wonder who the minority who did not want the process made efficient were!

Number portability remains a mirage. I suspect this is mainly because telcos do not want to implement it for fear of losing subscribers to the competition, and partly because subscribers are not aware that it is possible (at least theoretically for now), to change providers while retaining the same number.

Telcos know (or are scared to find out) that their service level would not delight a willing, paying customer. They know that an informed consumer who has choices is powerful, and cannot be tamed easily.

An informed customer who has choices is capable of galloping or leaping or using the shortest cut to the other side for freedom, and possibly peace of mind.

Rather than look inwards and improve the quality of service and customer experience, telcos are holding subscribers hostage by frustrating number portability. The telcos might argue that they have not frustrated number porting, but they cannot say that they have encouraged or facilitated it.

Did I say hostage? Yes, hostage. Of course a subscriber is free to discard the current line and buy a new one from a different provider, but this is not always easy, for many reasons – some practical, and others sentimental.

In my case, I have had the same number for over two decades. There is some sentimental value in this being the only number I know from memory. Everyone else’s has to be checked in the contact list. I would have to update my contacts, who run into a few hundreds, a prospect I would rather not contemplate.

More ominously, I would not be able to access government services which are linked to my number through e-citizen and other platforms – or I would have to set aside a month or two to deal with reluctant public servants to get them to accept that I am not trying to impersonate myself.

My bankers too would treat me with a disproportionate amount of suspicion if I attempted to change the number on which they are accustomed to calling me to confirm that I am the one distributing my money to sundry payees. Lastly, how do I give up my 0722xxx number and look like I have only recently come upon a mobile phone?

I digress. Going back to the CA guidelines, number porting is supposed to be executed and completed within four hours. To CA’s credit, the guidelines are largely consumer-centric. They are designed to make the process smooth and efficient.

As prescribed in the guidelines, the process is quite simple although, sadly, it is not fully digitised. In this day and age, CA should have provided for the entire process to be done digitally instead of subscribers and operators using a manual form to initiate and process porting requests.

The guidelines forbid operators from using the porting process as a tool for solving debt collection, legal, contractual, and other issues. Operators therefore cannot decline porting requests on account of money owed by subscribers, or other matters.

The debt is however not extinguished by simply porting. The subscriber is still bound by the pre-porting contractual obligations. The guidelines allow mobile operators to retain any credit balance on the line of a porting pre-paid customer.

This might discourage some subscribers from porting. It should be possible for the mobile operator to either refund the subscriber or transfer the credit to the new provider.

The guidelines provide for a fourteen-day cooling off period where the subscriber can return to the original mobile operator if the new operator does not meet their (presumably not too high) expectations.

Subscribers may want to change their service providers for many reasons, such as dissatisfaction with quality of service, network coverage, charges, or, in my case, having to deal with an obstinate provider who will not amend my records unless I fly from the United Kingdom and present myself to an agent in Nairobi.

CA and the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK), have a mandate for protect consumers against unfair practices. That includes being locked into a network against one’s will. CAK’s mandate is to enhance the welfare of the people of Kenya by promoting and protecting effective competition.

The time for the two Authorities to enforce number portability for the benefit of the consumer has not only come, it is overdue.