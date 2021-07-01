Ideas & Debate Find silver lining in Covid and election uncertainties

It is vaccinations and elections that should be top on our minds.

Although the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) court appeal has made all the local news this week, it is fair to say that the two big uncertainties facing the Kenyan economy over the next 12-18 months are really about Covid-19 vaccines, and the 2022 general election.

The court case notwithstanding, we also learnt this week from recent public opinion polling that were a referendum held today, 19 percent would vote “Yes” in affirming the BBI constitutional amendment of 74 amendments, 31 percent would vote “No”, 18 percent wouldn’t bother while 14 percent remain undecided.

Among other findings, the poll established that less than one in 12 expect a BBI referendum before the election.

The tragedy and farce of BBI is that potentially promising policy, legislative and administrative reform proposals are the unfortunate baby at risk of being thrown out with the bathwater of a constitutional amendment process that might have been an opportunity to audit and then strengthen constitutional implementation.

On stuff like slimming down bloated national government, empowering independent institutions as government’s fourth arm or fixing our electoral justice bugbear for all time.

But it is vaccinations and elections that should be top on our minds. On the former, we first heard about a 30 per cent (10 million persons) vaccination target for our adult population by mid-2022 (against the widely accepted 60 to 70 per cent herd immunity benchmark).

The good news this week is a new plan to hit 30 per cent by December this year, with our 26 million adults all fully jabbed by the end of 2022. It is impossible to overstate the importance of getting this promise delivered.

Even accepting that we are moving to a “new normal” of physical, virtual and hybrid interaction, this pandemic has surely reminded us why mobility and movement is so crucial to the workings of society and mechanics of the economy.

Add the “wake-up” call we got on our capacity to make things – basically, getting back to manufacturing.

Beyond the uncertainty around the pandemic’s future pathway, there is also the small matter of the 2022 election. Ignoring the wild-eyed posturing clamour for its postponement, Kenya is entering a high-octane pre-election phase (BBI notwithstanding).

Despite not being an incumbency election at the top, it is clear and apparent to all that temperatures across the political landscape are fast rising; not just in the race for presidency, but for pretty much every electoral position – governor, senator, women’s representative, member of parliament and county assembly.

We still have more than a year to go, but one gets the feeling that potential candidates are loudly announcing themselves far earlier than usual.

Sadly, as Sunday Nation columnist Tom Mshindi recently observed, everyone’s ready for the election except the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (already “crying wolf” about budget shortfalls faster than you can say “biometric”) and the actual voter, whom one suspects might matter.

This might be exactly the right time to start thinking about how best we navigate this 2021 to 2013 pre and post-election period, not simply in terms of legal and administrative preparations, but with mitigating fiscal, economic and social measures to guide us through this traditionally disruptive national moment. I will avoid speculation on how BBI proposed to address this, as was its initially stated intent.

Variations in our GDP growth projections for 2021 reflect these twin uncertainties. In June, the National Treasury projected a highly optimistic 6.6 per cent in its Budget Statement.

More recently, the IMF cut its own forecast for Kenya from a near utopian 7.6 per cent to a still ambitious 6.3 per cent, chiefly on account of the third wave of the pandemic not initially factored into its calculations for our current program. Both are banking on strong base effects – essentially recovery from a lowered base.

In its June 2021 Kenya Economic Update, the World Bank projects a more conservative 4.5 cent growth rate driven by economic reopening and capital spending in industry, vaccine-catalysed recovery in services, consumer confidence and business activity and reasonably strong performance in agriculture.

Intriguingly, only the IMF – despite its relatively aggressive projection – explicitly refers to the election. Both Bretton Woods institutions see key risks in the course the pandemic takes that we prefer not to. My own “finger in the air” view suspects we will hit a middle-of-the-road five per cent this year.

But it’s not the growth number that matters. To repeat from before, now is the time to think and act in a couple of ways that cleverly and carefully curate Kenya for the time we come up for air in 2023.

Ignoring BBI for the moment, it will not be enough to simply complete an endless list of ongoing projects; it is time to rationalise our project and programme portfolio for public good. Equally, national and county budget implementation cannot be a rush job that is prone to the usual pre-election malfeasance, but a systematic effort to get our fiscus back in shape.

For the economy, this is as good a time as any to creatively explore and innovatively seed possibilities around the digital, green, circular or bio-economy.

Basically, is there a silver lining in pandemic and election uncertainties facing Kenya?

We can dream.