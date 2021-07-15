Ideas & Debate Here’s what ought to be top agenda for 5th president

By DENNIS KABAARA

More by this Author Summary Our fifth president will inherit a terrible fiscus.

Outside the Sh500 billion Standard Gauge Railway, the accounting for the other Sh6-plus trillion in debt that is now repayable shall be the least of worries, institutional inflation is one problem.

Our problem isn’t the wage bill; “pork barrel politics” is. With and without our endless stealing. Which contributes to our negative net worth public sector balance sheet. We spend badly, we steal “bigly”.

An urgent and important early task of Kenya’s 5th president must be to rationalise public spending before taxing us to death. This will require a progressive interpretation of our constitution in ways that reengineer national government into a “fit for purpose” policy institution, think sharper about our counties as economic growth clusters rather than government revenue sources, work smarter with the independent institutions that are our fourth arm of government and purposively respect the other two arms – Parliament for oversight, and the Judiciary for justice – through proper budget allocations.

Our fifth president will inherit a terrible fiscus. Outside the Sh500 billion Standard Gauge Railway, the accounting for the other Sh6-plus trillion in debt that is now repayable shall be the least of worries, institutional inflation is one problem: As recent IMF fiscal transparency evaluations tell us, we had 547 public bodies under the old constitution; the new one commanded 419 but we have 100 more today.

Our problem isn’t the wage bill; “pork barrel politics” is. With and without our endless stealing. Which contributes to our negative net worth public sector balance sheet. We spend badly, we steal “bigly”.

Kenya’s President Number Five might take a peek at KRA’s latest corporate plan to 2024. After swiping through its five “trustworthy, ethical, competent, helpful, simple” value statements, and its three-pronged “simplicity, tech, tax base” agenda, it makes sense to interrogate new taxes on home cooking (gas), family/official communications (mobile) and access to credit (excise on loans).

This 5th President might be bemused by the KRA assertion that Sh100 billion of the tax take was lost by a weak economy.

On the spending side, Prezzo Five might have two questions. One, why national government spends more on devolved functions than devolved counties. Health and agriculture are cases in point. Two, why the budget has been reduced to a gazillion projects (almost 4,000 at national level, by IMF/World Bank reckoning, and we don’t even have the number for counties).

On projects, why we haven’t factored the “r-factor”, the idea that everything built must be operated and maintained. “Build and they will come” is as old-school as it gets, but it’s also the beginning and end of our pathological thievery.

Projects are a real problem. It doesn’t help that our inefficient but wordy Parliament only just realized that we have Sh9 trillion (?) in stalled projects even as they concoct our next debt ceiling. Which might not even matter since we’ve quietly agreed with the IMF on a sexy new debt management framework.

Luckily, our 5th President will wake up every day to the realisation that the most important instruments of power for national prosperity and progress are the constitution and the budget. Imaginatively read, the constitution is an economic policy directive. Pragmatically, the budget is an economic policy tool.

Working within this “thinkspace”, Prezzo Five might have three points of economic focus.

The first we know. Kenya’s private sector is designed for big business, not the “little people”. Within this “protectorate” mindset is a “no mans’s land” between the formal and informal. There’s a democratic question and opportunity here - how to support our American-style “mom and pop shops” or our Germanic-level “Mittelstand” as the real centres of an economy run by households, not mandarins.

Kenya survives despite, not because of, government. A government of “matharau” cannot grow Kenya.

If our budget was serious, we would be throwing proper money at our highly impressive MSME alliance, even as we put clever cash into marketised agriculture. Fix “agric and trade (and sports)”; you fix Kenya.

The second is obvious. Our world is now digital. To repeat again, we had a world-class digital agenda, Our 2014 dream of a seamless integrated people-establishments-land-assets framework has now been reduced from programme objectives to project opportunities (and theft). We could have bested Estonia. KRA would have seamlessly been doing twice or thrice its current revenue effort, without disturbing us.

The third is emergent. Our world is going green. Think circular, doughnut and bio-economics. You will be extremely lucky to find that language in our thousands of pages of budget documentation. Our government simply isn’t designed that way; the only incredulous green thinking one might encounter in that territory is the next procurement deal, spatial plot or fiscal scam. It’s the “moolah”, stupid!

Which brings us back to the agenda for our 5th president. What’s known, obvious and emergent. We could also throw in our favourite national criminal enterprise otherwise known as corruption. Our Kenyan problem has always been to reward vernacular personality politics over good policy that fixes people problems. Our current Kenyan lament is a weep about fiscal malaise, not economic dystopia.

Our Kenyan answer might be to right this incomprehensible illogic. It may start with a marking scheme like this to focus on the right issues before the correct people. 5th President, anyone? Watch this space,