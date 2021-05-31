Ideas & Debate How to align tax policy after Covid-19 and raise collections

By EDNA GITACHU

More by this Author Summary Recent statements from the National Treasury and the International Monetary Fund seem to indicate that the government is keen on increasing taxes such as VAT.

The question is what impact the increase in taxes will have on the growth of the economy.

The government needs to strike a balance between an increase in short term revenue and the growth of the economy in the medium and long term.

In addition, these measures target the same taxpayers that are currently paying taxes. Are there other ways that the government can expand the tax base?

The Budget Policy Statement, 2021 outlines revenue enhancement measures such as revamping the audit function, enhancing the debt programme and implementing post-clearance audit. Again, all these measures seem to target existing taxpayers. Some of these measures coupled with the recently introduced taxes such as minimum tax could lead to the closure of many businesses.

The outbreak and spread of Covid-19 and the ensuing containment measures negatively impacted many economies, including Kenya’s. In a bid to cushion the economy, Kenya introduced several tax measures in April 2020.

The measures included reducing VAT, corporate tax and individual income tax rates. In addition, to increase cash flow for businesses, the National Treasury prioritised the payment of VAT refunds. All of these measures were aimed at injecting liquidity into the economy.

Digital economy

Towards the end of 2020, the government had to strike a balance between cushioning the economy, such as through these tax measures, and mobilising tax revenue. As tax revenues dwindled, the government acted to reverse the Covid -19 related measures with effect from January 2021. In addition, the governmgovernent introduced more tax measures, including taxation of the digital economy, minimum tax and the three-year tax amnesty, aimed at increasing tax revenues.

Perhaps the increase in revenues for the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) from Sh127.7 billion in February 2021 to Sh144.6 billion in March 2021 may partly be attributed to these measures.

According to the World Bank, Kenya’s tax to GDP ratio was on a declining trend from 2014-2018. However, the ratio increased slightly by 0.786 per cent in 2019. This indicates to policymakers that although Kenya’s economy was growing, tax collections were not growing at the same rate, and perhaps also highlighting certain sectors of the economy that are not contributing as significantly to tax collection.

It is high time that we look at other avenues to increase tax collection. Expansion of the tax base will go a long way in striking a balance between growing the economy and raising tax collections in the country.

The three-year tax amnesty program also known as the voluntary tax disclosure programme (VTDP) took effect from January 2021 and has assisted in broadening the tax base as well as increasing tax compliance amongst taxpayers.

Indeed, VTDP is one example of a cost-effective way of increasing tax collection in the country within a short period. It will also spare the KRA significant time that could be spent on other high-value activities.

It has not gone unnoticed that over the last decade KRA has been trying to become more open and available for discussion with taxpayers. This seems to have yielded some positive results, although recently KRA has taken extreme measures to collect taxes, such as through the excessive use of agency notices.

In other instances, there has been a formal objection lodged by the taxpayers and also arrests of company directors. Such incidents could jeopardise the efforts achieved so far and foster distrust with the business community and in turn increase non-compliance.

The respectful treatment of taxpayers by tax officials, fair procedures and equal treatment of taxpayers help to build trust amongst both parties and improves taxpayers’ participation and engagement with KRA, including tax compliance.

Another option available to KRA to increase tax collections is the optimisation of the use of technology. We hope that with the introduction of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICMS), the importation process will be fully automated and introduce more efficiency in the clearing process. We cannot over-emphasise the importance of ICMS and its timing since the launch has coincided with the pandemic.

The system has enabled staff to work remotely and reduced the need for physical meetings to resolve simple tax issues. Indeed, reducing human interaction also leaves little room for manipulation and duplication of audits by various audit teams.

To further increase domestic revenue collection, KRA should continue making enhancements to the tax systems. The enhancements should also be done swiftly to accommodate the changes in the law.

Further, the tax systems should be integrated with external systems to derive valuable insights that can be used to perform automated revenue audits. This will create efficiencies in the tax compliance processes both for taxpayers and for the KRA.

Even after all of this is said and done, the government should still seek alternative strategies to expand the tax base to ensure that more taxpayers are contributing their fair share. We should not fall back on tried-and-true methods of increasing taxes or introducing new taxes as it eventually becomes counterproductive in the long term.

The higher the taxes we levy, the more we pass on to businesses and ordinary citizens and, eventually, the greater the burden on the economy.

Gitachu is a senior manager and Kahiro, Ragui and Githendu are managers in PwC’s Tax Practice focusing on tax consulting solutions