Ideas & Debate Negotiating a fair power purchase deal for Kenya

By Daniel Njoroge Thuo

More by this Author Summary



The Presidential Task Force on the Review of Power Purchase Agreements has in the past two months been consulting with a number stakeholders to ensure the process is inclusive.

A secretariat, including legal researchers, and data collectors and analyst, has been put in place to support its the task force’s work.

The team has adopted approaches such as virtual interviews, focus group discussions, and questionnaires in an effort to understand the quagmire that the power sector has found itself in in recent years.

Part of its mandate is to undertake a comprehensive review and analysis of the terms of all power purchase agreements (PPAs) entered into by Kenya Power and the current take-or-pay approach and recommend a viable payment structure for adoption by the independent power producers (IPPs).

Certain aspects of the Kenyan electricity market ought to be taken into consideration in seeking an appropriate remedy for the oversupply of power and relatively low uptake coupled with high power price. In my submission to the task force I highlighted a few issues I consider fundamental.

First is a growing and expanding grid infrastructure that is working towards stability. Kenya Power recorded 8.2 million connections as of May 2021.

But grid-infrastructure upgrade has not been at the same pace as connectivity rates, which partly explains why Kenya Power continues to encounter the challenges, especially those related to system losses.

According to Ministry of Energy reports, by the end of 2019 Kenya power had registered 23 percent system losses, which by all standard is high.

Inherently in any system, when you increase growth and do not build capacity to match that growth, you obviously are bound to experience challenges.

However, significant progress is being made in this area, including the recent upgrade of Olkaria-Lessos-Kisumu high voltage transmission lines.

But the challenges depict a grid infrastructure that is not resilient, stable and reliable at this point in time. It is necessary therefore that any approach and mechanism that we adopt by way of review must take this fundamental aspect into account.

Second is electricity generation capacity. Kenya generates slightly below 3,000MW, with a peak demand of about 1,900MW, which illustrates a narrow but growing market.

To find an appropriate sustainable market model for Kenya’s electricity sector, a mechanism that resonates with our context should be embraced.

For instance, energy auctions successfully work in advanced markets with significantly higher capacity generation and expanded power uptake, over and above conventional domestic electricity markets such as those that trade in market power pool.

But nothing guarantees the energy auctions system will translate into reduced tariff when eventually adopted here. The nature of energy auction is such that the supplier who bids the lowest price wins the auctions, and agree to provide what is referred to as full requirement service at a fixed price.

Full requirement service includes all aspects of the service needed to ensure that lights always stay on — off-peak energy, spinning reserve voltage control as well as ancillary service. In that case therefore it is highly unlikely that such a rate will translate to reduced power tariff in our market context.

Finally, unlike most other markets, wholesale electricity markets require technical overseers, much like air traffic controllers, to ensure the entire transmission system operates safely and reliably.

A delicate balance therefore is required when navigating the various aspects of review. One way the task force can strike a balance between realisation of reduced tariff and retaining investor confidence index is spread out the financial risk obligation for the IPPs, especially those that already in operation.

This can be achieved by extending their PPAs’ long stop dates by some agreed period and in turn reducing their tariff say from Sh12 per kilowatt hour to about Sh7 per kilowatt hour. This way both parties’ interests are accommodated .

However, this should be undertaken in the spirit of open negotiations and without any attempt at coercion. For IPPs that have obtained valid PPAs and are yet to start construction of power projects, rescheduling Commencement of Date (COD) would be an ideal balance.

In the same breath, as is the case with all other PPAs, there is need to cultivate open negotiations and meeting of the minds between parties.

Any attempt to the contrary may portray Kenya as a country that reneges on its contractual obligation and thus raise the risk-premium of our market destination.

Remember we are one among our peers in the emerging markets competing for the same investments and any slight distortion in the market may lead to capital flight to other destinations.

Thuo is an energy economist and the Director of Policy and Strategy at The Africa Utility Forum