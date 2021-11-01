Ideas & Debate Why new 15pc global tax pact is likely to deepen race to bottom

By LINDA KITUR

Base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) are tax planning strategies used by multinational companies to exploit gaps and mismatches in tax rules to avoid paying in the countries in which they carry out their businesses.

There is no global harmony of taxation laws and the autonomy of countries to enact their own national laws and enter into bilateral Double Taxation Agreements (DTAs) has enabled multinationals to devise tax planning strategies that capitalise on gaps and discrepancies on rules to avoid paying tax or reduce the taxable base.

Globally, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimates that tax planning by multinationals has resulted in the loss of revenue of a tune of $100 -240 billion annually.

To curb the tax base erosion, the OECD and inter-governmental political forums such as the G7, G20 and G77 have been at the forefront of coordinating negotiations amongst member states. Under their auspices, discussions on shaping tax policies are held with the aim of establishing harmonised international standards with the desired outcome of reducing the revenue lost as a result of tax planning.

On October 8, 2021, the OECD announced that a ‘groundbreaking’ tax deal had been struck by the international community in which the members of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS (the OECD Framework) resolved to impose a global minimum tax on multinationals at the rate of 15 percent on revenue from 2023.

Locally, it is likely to be implemented as Corporate Minimum Tax (CMT) with states expected to enact new laws or amend the existing ones to give this effect. Some 136 countries out of the 140 members of the OECD Framework joined the agreement whereas Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka held off.

It is imperative to note that the global minimum tax is not intended to eliminate tax competition among states and profit shifting to more competitive jurisdictions but seeks to ensure that multinationals pay CMT in the countries in which they operate and generate profits regardless of whether or not they have a physical presence or permanent establishment in that market thus safeguarding a fairer distribution of profits and taxing rights among all member states of the OECD Framework.

This is a shift from the current global taxation infrastructure that is regulated by bilateral DTAs that assigns taxing rights over multinationals to states where the enterprises have a permanent establishment.

While developing countries are part of the OECD Framework, their higher reliance on corporate income tax means that they suffer from BEPS disproportionately. Conversely, developing countries seek to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by having competitive tax laws in the form of incentives and reduced tax rates.

Many large multinationals boast revenues larger than the gross domestic products (GDPs) of developing countries. This asymmetry of economic power leaves a significant imbalance when developing countries are holding negotiations with powerful multinationals which often settle for unfair contractual terms in the fear that they will take their businesses elsewhere.

Tax planning is aimed at keeping prices competitive while also ensuring that the returns to shareholders are rewarding. The imposition of the OECD Framework will result in a significant reduction of the profit margins of businesses as CMT builds on the existing taxation rates.

Multinationals are keen to keep their prices competitive and ensure that shareholders are satisfied with returns. It is likely that they will employ tax planning strategies. At the same time, if they are unable to reduce the taxable base, in the horizon will emerge redundancies and cost increment of goods much to the detriment of lower and middle-class citizens.

On the other hand, most local companies cannot afford complex tax optimisation strategies and are likely to pass down the costs to consumers to maintain their profit margin thus rendering their prices uncompetitive and potentially clipping them out of business in the long term.

The international collaborative efforts to curb tax planning do not always yield the desired outcome. The recent decision of the High Court of Kenya of September 20, 2021, prohibiting the implementation of CMT by the Kenya Revenue Authority threw a spanner in the works of these efforts. It is not astounding that on October 8, 2021 the Kenyan government held-off from signing the OECD Framework.

In conclusion, when it comes to taxation, there are not only different competing interests but also there is always an entity that loses. Since the OECD Framework does not intend to eliminate tax competition and because not all countries in the world have signed up to the Framework, it is likely that multinationals will employ sophisticated tax planning strategies to circumvent the Framework. Its imposition is also likely to leave countries pitting against each other thus deepening the race to the bottom.