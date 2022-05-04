Ideas & Debate Public participation will end unplanned projects

By WANJIRU KANYIHA

Development is part of every community’s vision but when not planned for, it can create chaos. When a community thrives, every developer wishes to get a piece of the pie.

With conflicts of interests between developers and the communities, only the law can maintain sanity. So, what happens when we disregard the law or have compromised government and planning agencies? Chaos ensues.

According to a Public Service Delivery Survey conducted by Kilimani Project Foundation in March 2022, only 53 per cent of the residents are satisfied with government agencies, so let’s hope all is not lost for Kilimani.

Fortunately, communities have the power to and are responsible for ensuring that they are accorded their rights and for this, we have a legal framework for Public Participation.

If your community can stop developments that are against your Local Physical Development Plans and Zoning regulations at their initial stages, you wouldn’t have to worry about the aftermath of uncontrolled development.

Levels of public participation in public affairs have also plummeted over the last two years. Less than 60 per cent of the budget, policy, and planning documents were in the public domain over the last year.

Citizens’ feedback and public accountability mechanisms remain unclear. Weak enforcement of building bylaws and noise and environmental pollution guidelines leaves citizens increasingly feeling that the quality of their homes, safety of their neighbourhoods, and profitability of their businesses are steadily deteriorating,

The one sure way to create a community of choice is by ensuring that you play your role in the development processes. It’s your civic right to question and voice your concerns, especially when a project is directly or indirectly impacting you.

As such, you are a custodian of your neighbourhood.

Developers submitting fake public participation reports for forums that never occurred is not new, so it’s upon you to report to the relevant authorities such as the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema), The National Construction Authority (NCA), and the Physical Planning Department within the County Government.

In cases where approvals have already been issued, you can file a petition or sue the agencies responsible for failing to act in accordance with the law. As a community, you are the watchdog, so play your part.

Imagine arriving at a public participation forum and receiving documents on the project at hand just before the expert explains the development to the audience and expecting you to give your suggestions there and then. Isn’t that absurd?

The law, specifically the Public Participation Act, 2018, Section 10 provides that you should have all the documents in good time to facilitate proper scrutiny of the impacts and details of the project.

Additionally, you should be notified of the forum at least 14 days before the date set for public participation, if not through your local media, then through publishing notices in a print media with national reach.

If the notices are made in good time and through the right channels, all the relevant stakeholders should access the information and submit their inputs on the developments.

When developers honour these inputs, everybody wins. Some communities are tirelessly working to reduce unplanned development by forming Community-Based Organisations that amplify their voices in taking collective action against defiant developers.

It’s undeniable that some developers disregard public participation processes, zoning regulations, and other regulations. But again, nobody is above the law. While some citizens would care less about the projects coming up in their neighbourhoods, others go the extra mile to ensure that they retain their communities’ physical fabric.

Communities enhance our lives when we support them. The role we play in creating our communities of choice gets better when we join efforts with other like-minded citizens.

Residents associations and community foundations enable citizens to regulate themselves, create collective understanding, and influence policies and laws that affect millions of lives.

In this way, associations are the main arteries of all healthy societies. Block these arteries, and disaffection, division, and unaccountable populist leaders are as likely as heart disease or a heart attack in the human body.

Be sure to find a CBO in your community or start one if none is existing. The Kilimani Project Foundation for instance has been engaging residents through their Planned Development Barazas where they follow up on developments to make sure that the developers have the relevant approvals for the projects.

Additionally, the Foundation conducts Public Service Delivery Surveys and releases reports on the same. This allows the residents to voice their grievances, rate their service providers and make suggestions for better service delivery.

Over 2021, KPF has very publicly and actively worked on development controls, planning, and safety in Kilimani.

An elevated community effort over the last two years has seen the use of a development tracking system, regular online public forums with regulatory bodies, public communications campaigns, and tools for stakeholders.

Through the online ‘KiliWatch’, a residents witness initiative, nearly 60 developments that have violated building and development planning processes and procedures have been reported to the authorities last year alone.

The Foundation also advocates for residents to be involved in policy making. As such, the organisation notifies the residents when their opinions are required.

In addition, the Foundation has been at the forefront of mobilising residents to take part in public participation forums for upcoming developments within Kilimani and continues to advocate for proper urban planning, preservation of green spaces and seeks to develop participatory tools and curriculum for local plan development that shall support in residents and other stakeholders in proper urban governance.