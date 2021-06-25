Ideas & Debate Reflect on Kenya as an idea, not just a country

Finnish driver Kalle Rovanpera steers his Toyota Yaris WRC with Finnish co-driver Jonne Halttunen during the SS2 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Kedong at Lake Naivasha, Kenya, on June 25, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

By DENNIS KABAARA

Even for those of us who do not claim to be petrolheads, motorheads or gearheads, this Safari Rally weekend offers a welcome break from our daily diet of incessant politics during a pandemic.

It’s been almost twenty years since Kenya hosted this rally as a world-ranking event; which the World Rally Championship describes on its website as “mythical” and “the most famous rally in the world”.

Yes, its format reflects the realities of modern rallying – short daytime sprints rather than the day-night marathon of yore – and, yes, it’s not happening over the Easter holiday as it did long ago, but there’s still a public interest it garners that feels more inclusive than the equally world-ranking golf events we host.

If we get this one right, we begin to restore what, for many enthusiasts like me from the 1970s to 1990s, was not simply an event, but an institution. As with the past, we’ll all be watching closely and cheering on the battle between our local heroes and the wealth of international talent that has graced Kenya.

We might even hope, again thinking nostalgically, that our press gives the event front page coverage.

Is it possible to imagine, encompass or otherwise contemplate news headlines this weekend that are not about 2022, Covid, BBI, economic and social woes, fiscal and debt challenges, or, God forbid, murder? Ok, I can dream, can’t I?

But I guess this Safari Rally moment is as good as any to think about Kenya. To begin, I have always thought that, in public sector hands, we treat sports in the same way we treat agriculture.

Bureaucratically badly. Level the playing field they both need (literally and figuratively), get private initiative into these spaces, tease out the commercial aspects and suddenly you’re probably solving a third of Kenya’s “national pride and happiness” issues.

That’s my pitch from left field.

Let’s expand this easy-going weekend reflection. Nation columnist Makau Mutua argues that, unlike America, Kenya is not an idea.

Musician and activist Bono once stated “America is an idea… one of the greatest ideas in human history…Great Britain is a great country, but it’s not an idea”. Last year, US President Joe Biden more realistically offered that “America was an idea…we’ve never lived to it, but we’ve never walked away from it before”. So, there is, or there was, an idea.

In describing Kenya as a cruel marriage, economist David Ndii once observed that “the Kenya project is dead due to our failure to develop a national narrative to nurture comradeship beyond the tribe”.

When BBI was a Task Force developing administrative recommendations and not a committee crafting constitutional amendments, it observed that Kenyans lack common ideals and aspirations, we are running out of time (sic) and we live for today, for there is no tomorrow.

What does the American idea look like? Accepting that there are probably as many supporters as there are opponents of this notion, it probably begins with its global influence and hard and soft power. Except that’s an external view.

What about the power of the American dream, as hope for a better life, as an oasis of opportunity, as a place that is safe and secure and as guarantor of, as stated in its 1776 independence declaration, “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”? Remember ours? Our first President promised to fight poverty, ignorance and disease.

Our fourth President, son of the first, often reminds us of this before inviting us to the national conversation that it seems BBI didn’t quite get right. We could begin by understanding who we are.

Despite popular opinion, we aren’t the homogenous nation-state. Or a multi-state nation, bi-national state, stateless nation or enclave. Are we a multi-national state like the former USSR or Yugoslavia?

If that’s the case what does diverse Kenya as a collective idea look like? To use thoughts from before, are we a place that leverages justice for all to mediate national security with human rights and freedoms, and posits peace as more justice, not less conflict, while balancing prosperity and progress?

At the next level, does our idea build our shared and collective hard (natural, financial, economic) and soft (human, knowledge, social) capital in a way that addresses our four opportunity inequalities – gender, geography, inter-generational, social exclusion – and our rich/ poor outcome inequality for every family and household that seeks five basics – food, basic rights (education, health, shelter, water and sanitation, community participation), income opportunities and access to assets, participatory governance during and between elections, and safety and security in public spaces and private places?

Maybe that’s too generic. I guess the larger, final question is this. What should Kenya as an idea beyond the country mean for Kenyans?

A related question for our leaders present and future - isn’t legacy best defined and assessed on whether or not Kenya is a better country, and idea, when one departs office?

I’m not thinking here about the mono-eyed, monolithic Kenyan idea in the minds of our political elites.

Back to the beginning. The Safari Rally wasn’t, and isn’t, just a fun event; it was, and is, a great idea.

Food for thought this super-special stage rallying weekend.

Kabaara is a management consultant and institutional reform specialist.