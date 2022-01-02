Ideas & Debate Revised GDP data should see lower taxes for telcos

By Rebecca Wanjiku

A closer analysis of the numbers further indicates that telecommunication firms and internet service providers (ISPs) are the two key drivers of growth and earnings.

Last year the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) released revised figures for the country’s growth domestic product (GDP) with interesting insights on the growth drivers.

The exercise, last carried out in 2014, involves reclassifying production output and updating the same within the context of current economic realities.

The agricultural sector for example saw overall production output reduce from Sh3.3 trillion to Sh2.1 trillion as at 2019 in a reflection of the decline recorded in the sector over the past decade.

Sub-sectors like sugar, coffee and tea that previously boosted the sector have shrunk from mismanagement or urbanisation while perennial drought cycles have deterred investors from scaling up production.

While the private sector in the ICT sector has been proactive in using data to inform investment, the State has not matched this with appropriate policy.

For instance, following the rebasing by KNBS, the ICT sector is now worth Sh252 billion as at 2019, up from Sh116 billion.

This figure includes output from telecoms firms, internet service providers, broadcasting and publishing, film production and as a new sub-category, mobile money.

Total revenues from these two sectors alone stood at Sh 325 billion as at 2019, against Sh 258 billion in gross value added (GVA) to the sector over the same period of time.

These numbers tally with investments made by leading players in the sector into areas like fibre infrastructure rollout, 4G and 5G connectivity and application development that have all improved connectivity and adoption of ICT products and services.

However, policies adopted by State agencies and regulators in recent years are at odds with this rise in productivity and if the trend continues, could erode the gains made over the past two decades.

In the first place, the government, hard-pressed to raise funds to foot growing expenditure and debt repayments has turned to the ICT sector as low-hanging fruit for tax revenues.

Industry confusion

The past two Budgets have seen a raft of new excise taxes levied on the sector and in several cases, the haphazard drafting of the new digital tax laws has led to confusion among industry players.

The new taxes have further led to a direct increase in the price of ICT goods and services for consumers as providers transfer the cost to safeguard their margins.

In 2020 for example, the Treasury introduced value-added tax (VAT) on digital products supplied in Kenya through what the law termed as the ‘digital marketplace’, an amorphous description that includes anything from a YouTube channel for make-up tutorials, to a ride-hailing app.

Notwithstanding the administrative burden for tax agents in collecting the new tax, the VAT proposal impacted consumers directly, as platforms like Netflix, Google and Zoom later increased charges on their paid services for users in Kenya.

The need for taxes in funding state obligations and services is an imperative that both individual and corporate citizens are duly aware of.

Shrinking potential

However, a progressive tax policy, especially one targeted at a new growth segment of the economy such as the ICT sector should be more nuanced to avoid undermining this very growth and shrinking potential sources of revenue.

Rather than introduce new taxes like the Internet tax which came into effect last year, policymakers stand to gain by delaying the onset of new levies to give the nascent sector room to expand.

This enlarges the resource pool allowing more investors to put in capital, create more jobs and grow productivity which benefits both industry players and the government.

