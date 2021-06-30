Ideas & Debate Social development should be key focus of next government

By GEORGE WACHIRA

For nearly two decades now, the governments of Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta have implemented major transportation infrastructure projects (roads, railways, ports, airports) and these have significantly expanded capacity for global, regional, and local linkages critical to Kenya’s economic expansion.

Many of these projects are in use while others are being fast-tracked for completion prior to end of Jubilee term. There also those that will be completed by the next government.

Servicing debt for the above projects will use a huge chunk of national budget in the next few years, making it imperative for the next government to critically assess budgetary priorities.

The following suggestions are for those aspiring to form the next government whom I am sure will soon be crafting manifestos for their development plans.

The starting point for the new government next year is acceptance that initially tax revenues will be significantly lower having exhausted most of taxable opportunities- the aftermath of IMF budgetary rescue conditions.

Incremental KRA revenues can only come from an expanding and well-stewarded economy, mostly from private capital and PPPs, but these will need to be sufficiently motivated with facilitative policies. Savings can of course be achieved from reduced public expenditure wastage and corruption, but I doubt there will be sufficient political guts to achieve this, which will be unfortunate.

Initially faced with limited resources, development manifestos may need to consider a shift in emphasis from transportation infrastructure to a social development agenda that aims at significantly improving quality of Kenyan lives (education, health, household incomes, employment).

These are areas currently with visible gaps made wider by pressure from a growing population, which continues to stretch national budgetary capacity.

A quality based social agenda always carries a high premium in citizen satisfaction and happiness. Infrastructure development budgets should mainly target capacities and systems for the social agenda (educational facilities, hospitals, agriculture value chains, and SMEs).

In respect of education, the Jubilee government has undertaken significant educational reforms including expansion of school intakes. The next government should invest in capacity that ensures sustainable quality in educational outputs that compare with the best in the world.

Adequate and decent public-school buildings; training and motivating teachers; and provision of modern teaching equipment will require priority funding.

The TVET momentum started by Jubilee government should be sustained, while embarking on a re-balancing of what is evidently excessive University capacity to achieve quality employable outputs. The ultimate measure of higher education success should be the number of readily employable (and self-employable) TVET, and University graduates absorbed by the economy.

In the area of health, the ongoing NHIF capacity strengthening should be sufficiently funded to expand citizen access to affordable quality health care.

Public health infrastructure will need to be increased with modern buildings and equipment. Private health care providers should equally participate in the capacity building. Excellence in health services quality can only be achieved if we have enough well trained and motivated medical staff at all levels.

The ultimate success factor for health care capacity and excellence will be the reduced number of patients going to overseas for specialised treatment. This should be a key target for the next government.

Critical agricultural reforms (both institutional and regulatory) continue to be achieved by the Jubilee government. However, these reforms will need to be supported with adequate funding especially for modern value chain infrastructure.

Revival and funding of first-class agricultural and livestock research should also be a priority item for the next government. Agriculture is a key economic driver with a high capacity for increased employment, and household incomes.

Other areas that the Jubilee government has developed over the last few years include capacity and systems for SMEs economic participation, an effort that should continue uninterrupted to provide employment for our TVET and University graduates while creating a new base for tax revenues.

Finally, an obligation exists for the next government to complete all ongoing infrastructure projects to achieve economic value for funds already committed. Ongoing projects should not be allowed to become stalled projects with no value addition to the economy.