Ideas & Debate Social enterprises can spur growth post Covid

By SUSAN NGALAWA

More by this Author Summary While the global economic effects of the pandemic have started to recede following the vaccination campaign, 2022 is still turning out to be a difficult year for small-scale entrepreneurs and particularly social enterprises.

Currently, majority of social enterprises operate in environments that traditionally separate the social and commercial sectors.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought unprecedented disruptions to people—reducing earnings and increasing food insecurity as well as leading Kenya and Africa into its first recession in 25 years.

While the global economic effects of the pandemic have started to recede following the vaccination campaign, 2022 is still turning out to be a difficult year for small-scale entrepreneurs and particularly social enterprises.

Thus, there is need to adopt strategies for resilient and sustainable social entrepreneurship, not only to protect economic and social gains but also facilitate economic transformation and sustainable employment opportunities that will further spur economic recovery and growth post-Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, majority of social enterprises operate in environments that traditionally separate the social and commercial sectors. In the Kenyan context, the scarcity of resources including financial resources, skills, technology, and fragmented infrastructure make social enterprises’ operations and growth journeys even more challenging.

Strengthening the environment in which they are located and making sure it provides them with what they need to thrive and grow is a fundamental prerequisite for their ability to provide more and better employment opportunities.

This is particularly important for social enterprises in rural areas, where the conditions and the infrastructure are weaker than in urban areas.

Admittedly, social enterprises owing to their small size, typically have limited visibility and social capital. As a result, the interests of social enterprises do not get on the radar of policymakers or public discourse.

Hence the need to foster initiatives that strengthen the collective influence of social enterprises to help them receive the support they need to increase their operational capacity and create the aspired impact.

To achieve such milestones and particularly to help social enterprises leverage their job creation potential, development partners and all other stakeholders in private and public sectors should prioritise a number of enabling environment:

Firstly, there is need to increase the amount and improve the type of capital that is provided to social enterprises. So far, access to appropriate financial support, which allows social enterprises to grow and create more jobs, is a privilege to few.

For the vast majority, raising appropriate types of funds remains a year-long battle that hinders their growth, and thus their impact and job creation.

The financial ecosystems in which social enterprises operate are often characterised by a lack of appropriate funding and significant gaps in a financing journey from very early to growth stages.

Particularly, midsize tickets are not sufficiently available, thereby creating a so-called missing middle in the financing landscape for social enterprises.

Secondly, social enterprises in Kenya and other developing countries require high level of technical support in both early and growth stages.

Often starting as founder-centered organisations, social enterprises need to build capacity in many areas such as governance, operational excellence, or financial management, as to become well-functioning companies that can scale and efficiently pursue their social mission and attract additional funding.

Additionally, social enterprises should be supported in strengthening their product or rather market fit. The target market of social enterprises includes both the customers that they are trying to reach from a revenue generation perspective and their impact area.

Currently, it’s a challenge for many social enterprises to conduct market research and refine products or services as to best possibly reach their target populations or their social objectives.

However, through mentoring, strategic partnerships and other support programs, social enterprises should be supported in tapping into particularly neglected areas such as education and healthcare in rural areas, where they can create a large added value in term of impact and job creation.

Lastly, there is dire need to strengthen the database of Social Enterprises. Many stakeholders, including policymakers, financing and technical ecosystem players, develop their interventions based on research.

The poor quality of data about social enterprises locally is a significant obstacle for the development of interventions that can be tailored to specific objectives such as job creation.

Credible database can be achieved by standardising survey templates and sharing them on an open-source basis to allow for the collection of social enterprise data in a standard format.

By building such a database, important conclusions could be derived, for instance about the factors that influence the emergence and growth of social enterprises.

The ripple effect is that, it will form informed investment decision and consequently motivate further efforts of development partners to invest in social enterprises as social impact creators and providers of decent jobs.

In conclusion, we need to think of social enterprise sector in Kenya and beyond as incubators and accelerators of new, high-potential entrepreneurship. To do this requires interventions through a sustainable support ecosystem that is posed to turn societal challenges into inclusive growth opportunities for the social economy.