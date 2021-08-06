Ideas & Debate This bottom-up debate and Kenya Constitution

By DENNIS KABAARA

Is Kenya’s current “bottom-up” debate — which is not an economics debate — something worth worrying about? Academics cannot find it in the textbooks because it isn’t there, and never was.

Politicians for and against are struggling to come up with the right “bottom-down” sound-bytes.

Everyone refers to US President Joe Biden’s words around building the “bottom-up and middle-out”.

In that phrasing is the subtlety that the middle refuse to realise or accept that they’re actually at the bottom.

Realisations are important. As I’ve said before, Kenya is a three-trick economic pony. A high-stakes casino economy financed by big mono/oligopolistic and mostly multi/transnational business that recognises that the ease of doing business requires a cost of doing business with the top of our political elite.

A salaried middle-class bubble economy that has been decimated by Covid-19 into a hustle-seeking precariat. Including a civil service suddenly lacking in travel per diem and other transactional perks.

Then there’s the former kadogo, (meaning small) now burgeoning micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) economy in which most of us already live.

THE PEOPLE

The beauty of Kenya as a transactions — not policy — State is that it is possible to miniaturise and merchandise anything.

It is the basis on which, contrary to official opinion, the state of Kenya actually survives, even through difficult episodes such as this Covid-19 one. And cash always flows in this little, big economy.

It is tempting to picture this categorisation in traditionally racist white-house negro-field negro terms.

Yet, if we understood this picture, then we see the attraction of bottom-up thinking. The casino is barely tolerable, the bubble is mostly transient and kadogo is where life begins and ends.

An imaginative reading of our rights-based, devolved-power Constitution might have got us here sooner.

The detail of this bottom-up thinking, which is as political and social as it is economic, shall emerge over the coming months leading to the 2022 election. We could start with, “It’s the People, stupid!”

And, rather than unpack bottom-up, here are three big thoughts on how we might have gotten here.

First, we haven’t implemented enough of the Constitution. As a promise to households, Article 43 guarantees our socio-economic rights that our mixed bag of Cabinet Secretaries may wish to carefully ponder.

As a guarantee to the excluded, the entire chapters on rights and freedoms, as well as devolution, aim to fix the horizontal inequalities that restrict access to opportunity.

As a call to integrity, transparency and accountability, the leadership and public service chapters promised high-bandwidth governance. As an injustice fix, we had a chapter supporting judicial independence.

Because we haven’t quite got this complex set of moving parts working, it’s easy to call for alternatives.

Second, we cocked up Vision 2030. I always have understood former President Mwai Kibaki’s thinking of this vision as a way to contemplate and then act for the benefit of our future generations.

By the time these thoughts were put to paper, we had a list of juicy flagship projects, which has now grown exponentially.

What should have been a “whole of society” development platform for ideas and innovations, is today a “top-down” potpourri of national government projects, which ignore the idea that the counties which sum to all of Kenya might have their own visions too.

Yes, Vision 2030 isn’t yet “whole of government”.

If we haven’t yet got to whole of government thinking, how will we ever get to the whole of society?

Third, we don’t get the meaning of private sector. As I earlier implied, it’s the casino-level thinking around big business and the need for “pro-business” policy and strategy.

This is the thinking that consider pro-business (for existing business) to mean the same thing as pro-markets (for competition and new, emerging business). But it’s more than that.

PRIVATE SECTOR

I define private sector differently; in my broad terms it’s everything outside the State and religion.

This thinking affords me space to consider MSMEs, as well as not-for-profits, non-governmental organisations, the fourth sector (social enterprise) and wider civil society.

In enlightened thinking, these are all private sector spaces outside the realms of power and prayer. This is today’s “hustler” territory.

If we can’t think outside the “commanding heights” theory of government, bottom-up is what happens. The fact of this debate is that it is a clear indictment on the lack of “pro-poor” thinking in official circles.

Here’s a final irony. The proponents of bottom-up haven’t actually defined what it is. It probably follows that the opponents of bottom-up are probably opposing what it isn’t.

Mostly, however, we aren’t objectively taking a long hard look at why the current system isn’t actually working for Kenyans.

Hence, bottom-up. Yet to be defined, and refined. Is bottom-up an answer without a question?