Ideas & Debate Why counties need to prepare energy plans

By THUO NJOROGE DANIEL

With the establishment of devolved units under the 2010 Constitution, responsibility for energy planning in Kenya is now a mandate of the counties.

Additionally, the Energy Act 2019 vests the responsibility of collecting and maintaining energy related data in county entities.

Experience shows that most counties do not know how much grid and off-grid electricity as well as cooking energy solutions is employable in their jurisdictions.

It is often undefined which department is responsible for energy projects. Most counties have an energy desk embedded in either environment or infrastructure departments with a lean workforce dedicated towards realising the energy mandates.

It is against this backdrop that Ministry of Energy has developed an institutional capacity development training programme to county governments.

Dubbed the Sustainable Energy technical Assistant (SETA), the three-year programme sponsored and financed by European Union is aimed at generating a critical mass of energy experts at county level.

Trainees are to be equipped with various competencies required in energy planning — ranging from data gathering to analysis, strategy for clean cooking solutions as well as integrating gender in energy planing aspects.

Structured in six cohorts, the programme began in august and is expected to finalise the first basic training programme cycle early next year.

In the current dispensation devolved units generate individual intentions of their entities, which subsequently encompass the integrated national energy llanning (INEP) and informs development of the energy master plan for the country.

This is a departure from the convectional approach where planning was purely domiciled at national level.

The rationale of energy planning is to improve and inform appropriate policy decisions in both a short- and long-term perspective that optimises the benefits for local population by making use of cost-effective energy technologies.

It is further expected that devolved entities should examine options for financing transition in emission-intensive sectors.

Decisions taken over the next decade will lay the ground work for the integration of new technologies, or could potentially lock in emissions for decades to come.

As pointed out in World Energy Investments 2021 special report, societies can reap multiple benefits from investing in modern, clean, lighting and cooking solutions, and building codes that enhance green buildings and appliances as well as champion adoption of electric vehicle which drive the largest share of the emission reduction.

By promoting rationality in planning and policy-making devolved entities will be attempting to getting it right first time and to avoid the repeat of the fiasco currently exhibited in electricity sector where unrealistic demand projections have been made in the past.

The high cost of power relative to income partly explains failure to increase uptake by households. In 2017, for instance, the Cabinet Secretary for Energy revised national electricity approach, both in scenario of subdued growth as well as future demand projections

The biggest mistake that has been made in the past is overestimation of the electricity demand projections, which has resulted in procurement of excess capacity that has to be paid for by the consumer.

Whereas electricity supply should always lead demand so as to provide a secure buffer by provision what is commonly referred to as spinning reserve, this must not be excessive.

It is therefore critical that counties do get it right particularly on this singular aspect.

Any planning mismatch between demand and supply of electricity invariably has expensive ramifications that either results in stunted economic growth due to absence of adequate electricity or high cost of excess capacity due to insufficient uptake.

These challenges should therefore motivate county entities to better understand energy dynamics and demand patterns so as to proactively manage situation in their jurisdictions.

Njoroge is an energy economist and the Director of Policy and Strategy at The Africa Utility Forum