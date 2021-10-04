Ideas & Debate Why employers want mandatory Covid jab

By WILLIAM MAEMA

Therefore, every country intending to resume normalcy and re-ignite its economy should take bold measures to ensure that its workforce is vaccinated.

A sickly army has never won any war.

The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination in Kenya is underway and available statistics show that about 3.34 million doses of the jab have been administered so far.

Unfortunately, however, despite the proven benefits of the vaccine and the widely quoted aphorism that 99.9 percent of all hospitalised Covid -19 patients are unvaccinated, myths, ignorance and apathy have contributed significantly to the slow uptake of the vaccine in Kenya.

This explains why despite the generous donation of the vaccine to Kenya, to date only 857,000 Kenyans (two percent of the population) have received the full dose.

In contrast, some countries have vaccinated almost their entire adult populations. Portugal leads the pack with 84 percent, United Arab Emirates follows at 80.8 percent, Singapore and Spain tie at 77 percent while China, the most populous nation on earth, stands at an impressive 70 percent on the map of the vaccinated world.

In most of these countries, life has almost gone back to normal, businesses resumed full operation and the obligation of wearing masks downgraded from “mandatory” to “recommended”.

The world seems to have come to terms with the fact that Covid-19 is probably here to stay or, at any rate, not going to leave us alone any time soon. Accordingly, life will have to go back to normal somehow, with or without the pandemic.

Based on the recent quarterly labour report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Kenya has about 16 million employees. By extrapolation, therefore, it is safe to conclude that only a paltry 320,000 employees have been vaccinated.

The low uptake of the vaccine presents a major dilemma for employers who are eager to resume normal operations and recover the losses suffered in the last 18 months. The work from home model has proved its worth and undisputable benefits and will probably continue to some extent after the end of the pandemic.

However, as we painfully learnt from the challenges posed by virtual learning resulting in the government’s resolute directive to re-open schools despite the pandemic, employers too have learnt the hard way that there is a good reason why work was designed to be performed at the normal workplace and at regular hours rather than in the comfort of one’s home and at self-determined hours.

The working from home model has posed various challenges to employers ranging from distraction of employees by personal chores and parental responsibilities to lack of a conducive and safe working environment at home, absence of human contact and the social life, which the work-place provides, risk of data breach, inability to protect the confidentiality of official communications and information, impracticality of conducting meaningful on-the-job training and the cost of maintaining a fully equipped home office while still incurring the cost of the normal workplace.

Cases of indiscipline and truancy have also been reported among employees who are supposedly working from home but are in fact engaged in parallel full-time private businesses and are often unavailable even on phone when required. It is even suspected that some employees have deliberately refused to take the vaccine to continue working from home.

As Kenyan law currently stands, no employee can be forced to take the vaccine or sanctioned on that account.

The Constitution declares that all persons are equal before the law and everyone is protected against any form of direct or indirect discrimination based on health status, religion, consciencea and belief, among others. The corollary of this constitutional principle is that an employee who is denied access to the workplace or subjected to any sanction by the employer for failing to take the vaccine can sustain a valid claim against the employer on grounds of discrimination.

On the other hand, the Constitution guarantees every person the right to reasonable working conditions which, by extension, include a safe and healthy workplace.

Similarly, the Occupational Safety and Health Act imposes a duty upon every employer to ensure the safety, health and welfare of its employees and all persons at the workplace.

The Work Injury Benefits Act also promotes workplace safety and health by providing compensation to employees who suffer work-related injuries and diseases contracted in the course of employment. Since an unvaccinated employee has a higher risk of developing severe disease or dying from Covid-19, it follows that by allowing such an employee access to the workplace the employer could be held liable in the event the employee contracts the disease at the workplace or dies from it.

The current legal framework places employers in a quandary.

On one hand, it requires employers to maintain a safe workplace and protect their employees against the risk of contracting Covid-19.

On the other hand, they run the risk of being sued by employees for discrimination and breach of constitutional rights should they deny unvaccinated employees access to the workplace or impose disciplinary sanctions on account of the employees’ refusal to be vaccinated.

If all the 16 million employees in Kenya were to be vaccinated, the country would be well on its way to achieving its declared target of vaccinating 26 million people by the end of 2022.

Massive vaccination is the most effective economic stimulus the country needs to get out of the doldrums of the pandemic.

Maema is a senior partner and Njoroge a senior associate at law firm DLA Piper Africa, IKM Advocates