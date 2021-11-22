Letters Antimicrobial Week: Create awareness to address resistance

By HIRAM MWANGI

More by this Author Summary Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) threatens the effective prevention and treatment of an ever-increasing range of infections caused by bacteria, parasites, viruses, and fungi.

A recent report estimates that by 2050, 10 million people will die every year due to AMR unless a global response to the problem is mounted.

The World Antimicrobial Awareness Week covering November 18-24 provides an opportunity to reflect on our journey in antibiotics usage and the collective efforts to fight rising antimicrobial resistance.

As a result, the medicines become ineffective, infections persist higher death rates and an increased risk of spread to others.

AMR accounts for around 700,000 deaths/year.

Antibiotic misuse, widespread availability and poor-quality production are the primary drivers of antibiotic resistance. Patients also contribute by failing to take their full course of prescribed antibiotic treatment.

Death rates

Covid-19 has accelerated the threat of AMR, where antibiotics are prescribed on a just-in-case basis, despite the lack of evidence in support of their use.

A review of 3,338 patients with Covid-19 across multiple studies, found that 71.8 percent of patients received antibiotics, despite only 6.9 percent having a bacterial infection.

In a simple comparison of global death rates, AMR was estimated to result in 130,000 more deaths this year than Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with different stakeholders, has driven efforts to enhance antimicrobial and diagnostic stewardship through policy formulation and implementation in public healthcare facilities, providing a benchmark for the establishment of these programmes across private institutions.

These efforts continue to gain traction in improving clinical care standards and reference to guidelines to curb AMR advancement.

In 2016, the United Nations called for concerted action from governments and various sectors, to address AMR.

One of the initiatives was the AMR Benchmark project focused on three areas in which industry players ought to demonstrate their contribution in addressing AMR, namely research and development of new drugs and vaccines, antibiotic access and stewardship education, responsible manufacturing, and production.

Through a combination of our expertise, multi-stakeholder collaboration and innovative methods of working at GSK, we’re convinced we can develop innovative ways of tackling bacteria, to protect human health for generations to come.

Let’s stop taking shortcuts with antibiotics. Only use antibiotics if prescribed by a doctor.

Always complete the full antibiotic course, even if you feel better.

Never share your antibiotics or use leftover antibiotics. When concerned about your antibiotic use, please consult your doctor.

It remains our collective responsibility as individuals, institutions, governments and globally mandated organisations, to take measures that preserve the effectiveness of antibiotics to protect the future of humanity.