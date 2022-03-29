Letters Attacks on journalists at work cause for alarm

By MARVIN CHEGE

More by this Author & By JACKSON NGARI

The life of a journalist is a tough one. One wakes up to go about one’s daily duties — cover an event, and in this season of politics, a political rally of sorts — with risks lurking in the shadows.

Journalists have to be cautious or risk a section of political party supporters descending upon them with blows and kicks during political activities. Journalism is not a crime.

Sadly, over the past few years, atrocities have been committed against journalists reporting on sensitive issues, threatening freedom of expression. The latest case was on Thursday, March 24, when goons reportedly attacked two journalists outside the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) offices in Nairobi.

The incident drew the attention of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), which called for the arrest of the perpetrators behind the brazen attack on the two journalists.

The party said, in a statement, it does not entertain any form of aggression towards journalists by individuals associated with the party. The party promised to investigate the matter. We have been here before with that kind response.

Earlier, individuals linked to ODM attacked a TV journalist.

In the past politicians have threatened journalists doing their job, especially during elections.

Even though Kenya has a reputation for having one of the freer media environments in East Africa, this perception, however, is changing. We have witnessed in the past instances where hired goons and the police attack journalists. The course of the free flow of information is hindered.

Attacks on journalists by the security forces, intimidation and threats against them by politicians, seizure of their equipment and the suppression of media content are all typical features of election campaigns in Kenya.

Recent studies have also shown that journalists in Kenya are highly discredited, assaulted, harassed and even intimidated in their day-to-day work, with little done to protect them despite the progress made by the Kenyan media, especially in the digital space.

The World Press Freedom Index 2021 and African Media Barometer reports indicate that journalists globally continued to face multiple challenges.

These included intimidation, physical or online harassment, surveillance, forced disappearance, threats, arbitrary arrests, assaults, and a lack of access to public facilities, authorities or data.

Additionally, a September 2020 report published by Article 19, a human rights organisation that promotes freedom of expression, indicated that at least 48 journalists had been attacked or restrained from doing their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The findings further revealed that violence against journalists had doubled compared to the previous findings, a setback in the fight for a free press in Kenya.

There is a need for a good working relationship between the government and the media.

Any grievances against the journalists should be addressed and solved amicably without resorting to violence and abuse of the law. The Media Council of Kenya is always available to arbitrate disputes related to the practice of journalism.

The media have a key role to play in a democracy, especially during elections.

They must be free and independent so that the public has adequate access to information about the political parties, their programmes and other poll-related issues.

For the August General Election to be credible and fair, the media need to report on pressing issues of national and public interest without fear of reprisals.

Also, timely and thorough investigations and prosecutions of those involved with attacks and threats will ensure that the media and bloggers report freely on election issues.

Media organisations, politicians, and the government should work together to guarantee a good working environment for all journalists.

Lastly, the government and all State agencies charged with maintaining law and order should take action against the perpetrators of violence against journalists to tame impunity, especially by politicians and their supports that threaten free media.

Marvin Chege, digital Journalist at ViralTea Kenya, Nairobi and Jackson Ngari, communication and media student at Rongo University, Migori