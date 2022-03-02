Letters Attention that teen mental wellness requires

By Aggrey Karani

More by this Author Summary The World Health Organisation (WHO) says mental health is a state of well-being in which an individual realises abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, and work productively and fruitfully.

In early years, mental health issues were often presumed beyond the reach of humans and even got punished in religious societies, but this is not the case.

Suicide and depression among teens lead to other struggles such as substance abuse.

The World Teen Mental Wellness Day is observed every March 2 to raise awareness about mental health that teenagers deal with.

Mental health struggles are becoming common among teens, now making up about 16 percent of diseases and injuries people aged between 10 and 19 years suffer, with the WHO statistics warning from around 14 years they go undiagnosed and untreated.

Unfortunately, people don't understand what the teens go through and the stigma associated with mental illness that can make this age group reluctant to ask for help.

But with celebrations like this day, the teenagers are able to open up on their health status.

Some mental health conditions are well known, others are not, but the best way is researching the area to understand the disorders such as depression, anxiety disorder, panic attacks, post-traumatic stress disorder, attention-deficit disorder, and self-harm.

These may lead to either suicide or schizophrenia.

During adolescence, young people are struggling to fit in, socially and emotionally. They are especially vulnerable to bullying, social ostracisation, family dysfunction, and trauma, any of which may trigger a mental health challenge.

Risk factors for mental, emotional, and behavioural disorders in adolescents since the onset of Covid-19 have largely increased the stress, fear, and anxiety levels.

Despite all those the loss of school, sport, church, community routine supportive relationships is a big gap requiring parental and government attention.