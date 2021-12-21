Letters Why brands need to embrace online content creators

By GRACE WANDERA

Brands are gradually shifting sole reliance on traditional marketing methods to emerging trends.

Brands invest in every opportunity to enhance their presence and reputation among the target market. Maintaining a good reputation and presence is among key priorities for every brand.

At the same time, brand marketing strategies have continued to evolve.

The proliferation of the new media, popularly known as social media, has opened a floodgate of opportunities way beyond what could have been imagined a few years ago.

At the onset, social media platforms like Facebook were primarily meant for creating and maintaining social networks among users.

With time, these social media sites have morphed into indispensable avenues that most companies and organisations are leveraging on to keep the brand flame burning.

In addition to being a key remote customer service touchpoint for companies and organisations, use of social media platforms has revolutionised marketing as a tool for brand promotion.

The proliferation of social media use has been accelerated largely by the exponential uptake of internet usage, boosting social media subscriptions.

According to Digital 2021: Global Overview Report, 4.2 billion people, which translates to nearly half of the world, use social media. The report lists Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Tiktok and Instagram as the top social media sites with the highest subscription across the world.

Closer home, the above report puts the number of social media users in Kenya at 11 million as at January 2021. The survey further notes an increase of 2.2 million social users in Kenya between 2020 and 2021. With the enhanced access to internet connectivity, the numbers can only keep skyrocketing as time goes by.

The widespread social media use has sparked a new mind-boggling phenomenon, which has added a new dimension to social media consumption. This is content creation driven by dissemination of witty content, which leaves social media users glued to their phones.

Given the massive following coupled with immeasurable influence most social media content creators command online, it is very important for brands to pay keen attention to the brains and talent behind this landmark phenomenon.

Leveraging on social media content creators is a tremendous complement to conventional marketing strategies such as electronic and print media.

For example, when news broke recently that KRA was trading its eyes on social media users whose lifestyles were incommensurate with the taxes they pay, reactions erupted. The subject has been the talk of town for a while now.

What would have ideally sparked uncertainty and fear of the taxman surprisingly saw higher tax compliance in a short span of time.