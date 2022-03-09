Letters Counties require youth policies for skills, jobs arsenal

Youth flee from anti-riot police during an unemployment march in Nairobi in October 2019. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ROY SASAKA TELEWA

Now that we have a better grasp of the Constitution and how to implement it, it is time to fully implement youth-focused policies and one area we can start is agriculture.

The average age of a farmer is 62 years.

The ongoing People Dialogue Festival is an important national discourse where participants are engaging in meaningful conversations that will finally come up with a clear road map for youth devolved opportunities.

Expectations are rife that discussions at the forum will accelerate the journey for creation of County Youth Policies whose adoption and implementation will create tangible opportunities for youth in the counties.

The Kenya Youth Development Policy set the pace nationally, however, with our devolved system of governance, a county youth-specific policy is one of the best decisions that our policy planners and political stakeholders can realise for our youth, especially at this phase of our country’s history where we have a large, exposed, and youthful population.

The 2019 Population and Census results showed that three out of four Kenyans are below 35.

Despite the potential such a youthful population has, our youth face challenges that limit harnessing their potential including unemployment, inability to access much needed credit and a mismatch between what the labour market needs and the skills they have.

These challenges stem from the national and county governments’ slow implementation of policies that empower the youth, which is understandable because as a country we were, and still are, in the early years of implementing the Constitution passed 12 years ago.

Now that we have a better grasp of the Constitution and how to implement it, it is time to fully implement youth-focused policies and one area we can start is agriculture.

The Kenya Youth Development Policy, a document everyone interested in youth affairs should familiarise with, states that whereas agriculture accounts for 40 percent of Kenya’s total exports, the sector is dominated by an ageing population.

The average age of a farmer is 62 years. How best should we incorporate more youth in this sector whose ability to generate opportunities for livelihood is boundless?

For one, the policy recommends that the national and county governments implement policies that support the youth in accessing land for agri-business, innovative agricultural tech, promoting innovation and incubation of agricultural technologies, credit from agricultural development and extension services to support growth and development of these enterprises.

To maintain the spirit of these policies, public finance management systems at national and county levels should be strengthened to ensure inclusion of youth for improved service delivery.

These are conversations all stakeholders should be having, especially political leaders.

The National Youth Council has also identified patriotism and peace as key areas where Kenya needs a candid conversation. The youth must be at the forefront of upholding values that foster national unity, loyalty, and promote peaceful and inclusive societies as the youth stand to reap the biggest dividends from a cohesive society.

But it is not all gloom. We have 10 progressive counties that are at different levels of implementing youth policies.