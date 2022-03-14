Letters Covid-19 milestones demand more vigilance

By ANNE NG'ANG'A

Under the Covid-19 Health Emergency Response Project (C-HERP), the country has significantly improved medical oxygen supply at national and county hospitals.

During the pandemic, blood was still required to manage health conditions, yet with lockdowns, it became difficult to mobilise blood donors.

The second year since Covid-19 was first detected in Kenya is an opportune moment to take stock: to reflect about the lives lost, the illnesses and the disruptions to business, travel, education and normal lives.

It is also the time to celebrate heroes and heroines in the health care sector globally, who have relentlessly fought the virus from the frontlines. Many have paid the ultimate price.

Lessons from the pandemic have been hard, enduring and valuable.

A major initial weakness in fighting the pandemic was lack of basic equipment. Many hospitals operated with limited medical oxygen capacity including ventilators. The few health facilities that had access to medical oxygen were let down by inadequate infrastructure.

Under the Covid-19 Health Emergency Response Project (C-HERP), the country has significantly improved medical oxygen supply at national and county hospitals. Medical oxygen tanks have been installed, piping systems fixed and health personnel trained to ensure ill patients can access oxygen from their beds.

Blood equipment

During the pandemic, blood was still required to manage health conditions, yet with lockdowns, it became difficult to mobilise blood donors.

The Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service lacked adequate equipment and infrastructure to meet demand for blood and blood products.

The C-HERP procured critical equipment and tools such as blood collection bags, couches, screening reagents, blood component processing machines, generators, vehicles, and freezers.

More significantly, the new Blood Management Information System will be a major turning point because it makes it possible to track blood from donor vein to recipient vein.

It will also provide real-time countrywide data about blood stock levels making interventions reliable and swift.

Again, public education campaign has helped to counter widespread panic and fear resulting from rumours and misinformation. Delivered via mainstream media, vernacular TV and radio stations and social media platforms, timely accurate news has kept the public updated.

Information about the pandemic’s depressing aspects, such as infections and death, and the heartening strands, including recoveries, procurement of new tools to fight the virus and the emergence of new science to beat it has been made available with the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe taking the lead.

The project is funding the operationalisation of the National Public Health Institute, which will co-ordinate pandemic preparedness and response activities nationally.

The funding will support development of strategic and technical plans, development of IT systems and support for shared learning from similar institutions regionally and globally.

CHERP is supporting access to affordable Covid-19 vaccines and ensuring effective vaccine deployment in Kenya through vaccination system strengthening.

Additional funding has been provided to procure Covid-19 vaccines and increase cold chain capacity.

However, despite these efforts that have boosted the country’s ability to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by the pandemic, Kenya, like the rest of the world, is not out of the woods yet.

Best practice

There is so much we do not know about the virus and its pattern of mutating. We are not certain how long immunity from vaccines will last or whether more variants are in the offing.

It is not clear why mortality rates differ across regions.

What is certain, however, is that we are now much better prepared to manage Covid-19 or other pandemics.

Through various interventions by the Government and its partners, Kenya’s response is in tandem with global best practice.

Despite these gains, however, this is not the time to let our guard down.

We cannot afford to discard simple but effective behaviours that have kept us safe. Let us keep face masks on while in public and continue hand hygiene practices, that have improved other health outcomes.

The pandemic could be with us for longer than we think.

Anne Ng’ang’a, manager of the Covid-19 Health Emergency Response Project