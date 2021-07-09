Letters Deliver good governance to lower volatility

Listen to this story. By December 1916, more than 17,000 British troops were officially diagnosed as suffering from shell-shock or post-traumatic stress disorder. Despite this the British military authorities continued to charge and convict sufferers with ‘cowardice’ and ‘desertion’. Those found guilty were sentenced to death via the firing squad.

But in 2006, the British government announced that it would pardon 308 British soldiers who were shot by firing squad for ‘cowardice’ and ‘desertion’ during the First World War.

Parliament ratified the decision.

This reversal followed and was largely due to decades of persistent lobbying and campaigning by organisations and individuals, many being families and descendants of the victims.

CHOOSE INTEGRITY

While some people will not agree with this interpretation, the story emphasises two things. First, that people in authority have a responsibility to act with integrity. Second, that where people in authority fail to observe integrity, the persistence and determination of ordinary people will eventually force them to do so.

In the recent past, we have witnessed many companies such as Nakumatt, Mumias Sugar, Spencon, Deacons, Athi River Mining and Imperial Bank struggling or dying.

Indeed, given the harsh economic climate occasioned by the pandemic, it is more likely than not that as the tide goes out, we will see many people exposed.

There is no doubt that there is a clear link between governance failure and the collapse of major private companies.

The companies are collapsing because implementation and practice of good governance is not anchored in effective leadership, integrity and personal responsibility as demanded by the volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA) ecosystem.

Vuca was first used in 1987 and based on the leadership theories of Warren Bennis and Burt Nanus.

It was the response of the US Army War College to the collapse of the USSR in the early 1990s. Suddenly, there was no longer the only enemy, resulting in new ways of seeing and reacting.

So, how does one lead and govern effectively in the age of VUCA?

BUILD CREDIBILITY

As well as providing direction, inspiration, and guidance, good leaders are purposeful and exhibit courage, passion, confidence, commitment, and ambition.

The most effective leaders have the following traits in common.

Share their vision: a leader with vision has a clear idea of where they want to go, how to get there and what success looks like.

Lead by example: the best way to build credibility and gain the respect of others is to set the right example.

Demonstrate integrity: a leader with integrity draws on their values to guide decisions, behaviour, and dealings with others.

Communicate effectively: the ability to communicate clearly, concisely and tactfully is a crucial leadership skill.

Make hard decisions: to be an effective leader, the ability to make fast, difficult decisions with limited information is critical.

Recognise success: frequently and consistently good leaders recognise achievement as one of the most powerful habits of inspiring leaders.

Empowerment: Great leaders understand that for people to give their best, they must have a sense of ownership over their work and believe that what they’re doing is meaningful.

NORTH STAR

Motivate and inspire: great leaders drive their team with passion, enthusiasm, inspiration and motivation. They also invest time in the people they lead to determine their strengths, needs, and priorities.

In a world that’s changing faster than ever, our purpose acts as our ‘North Star,’ guiding our more than 300,000 people — providing the context and meaning for the work we do every day.

What is your ‘North Star’?

Frank Mwiti, Eastern Africa Markets Leader at EY Africa