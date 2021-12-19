Letters Ease Covid-19 jab access to spur uptake

By BENJAMIN OBEGI

The truth is that the war is not about myths and public misinformation, but the real challenge of access.

How many Kenyans are feeling shy from taking the Covid-19 jab simply because they can’t access the Ministry of Health portal?

Could we have pushed the numbers higher by conceptualising these scenarios?

The crux of the matter is that poor households who don’t have access to smartphones and are struggling to put food on the table against a depressed economy have tough choices to weigh. The bread and butter issues far outweigh those of the jab.

Unfortunately, the easier option is to skip the jab and live with the risk of the virus.

Increase compliance

Perhaps, as the government pushes the nation overdrive towards the uptake of the vaccination, the debate should be how to break any barriers to achieve 100 percent compliance on the uptake.

The truth is that the war is not about myths and public misinformation, but the real challenge of access.

For the poor households in major towns and who are still feeling the effect of the virus on the economy and livelihoods, any impediment is sure to lock them out of the vaccination drive.

The same is for the rural masses that for instance easily shy away from sanitising and masking protocols.

Thus, any kind of technological requirement before accessing the jab easily passes as elitist, further locking out millions from this crucial exercise.

Perhaps, this is the underpinning reason for the legal challenge in the courts since it is to argue that the vaccination drive as designed possibly discriminates against other citizens who are disadvantaged by technology access.

If the government deadline remains, there are opportunities to push more numbers to the vaccinated bracket.

One, it has to accept that poor access to technology, especially smartphones is denying millions the ease of access to the jab.

The government through the Ministry of ICT should create mass registration umbrellas in each health centre so that those who turn up for the exercise are not directed to commercial cyber cafes.

This will easily turn the health centres and other vaccination points into friendlier spots, thus creating the need by the poor households.

Eroding gains

In addition, the registration umbrellas will act as the reference point on the available types of vaccines and proper information to arrest any myths advanced so far.

Two, the government should train more attention to the rural areas as we anticipate the festive season.

The new cases of virus have already brought to the fore the national challenge as more families flock the rural areas, thus increasing the virus spread.

It is evident that a majority of Kenyans have thrown caution to the wind and are comfortable in disregarding any guidelines issued so far.

Unless we remain conscious of the danger that lies with Omicron, the newest strain of the virus, we are on the way to eroding any gains made and possibly usher in lockdowns to flatten the curve.

For now, as we look at the few days remaining to the deadline, the government will need to break any kind of barriers that contribute to apathy.

Benjamin Obegi, Journalist in Nairobi