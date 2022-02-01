Letters Echoes of digital migration in telco rates impasse

By KENNETH BASANGA

Besides the somewhat analogous reaction to the regulatory action, there could be learnings for the telco industry from its broadcast cousins.

The current disquiet that has met attempts to reform the telco industry is reminiscent of the situation in the broadcast industry during the digital migration.

When Kenya set off on the switch from analogue to digital television, the main players resisted vigorously. They made statements, moved to court, switched off their signals temporarily in protest and even peddled half-truths to dissuade the move.

They only acquiesced after realising that they were not having their way.

Such has been with the regulator’s review of interconnection rates at the end of 2021. Similarly, the main telco player has been protesting ever since.

The matter is before the Communications and Multimedia Tribunal and all sorts of claims are flying around.

Most importantly is that the resistors have ended up among the greatest beneficiaries. Many years into a digital dispensation, the dust has settled and the position of the big three broadcasters remains unchallenged.

In the same way, the current resistance to the fixed and mobile interconnection rates is largely unfounded and mostly fear of the unknown. Rather than spell doom, the reforms in the telco industry are a boon to the resisting players too.

The benefits of the telco reforms are likely to be a lot more widespread and egalitarian across the industry. Just as reforms unlocked fresh opportunities in broadcast, heralding a burgeoning content creation ecosystem, they will be a harbinger of good things for the telco industry.

It helps that the regulator has laudably signalled a commitment to accelerate and deepen reforms for their utilitarian value.

At a bare minimum, levelling the playing field will lead to proper and fair competition, translating into more valuable and innovative solutions, and lower prices. With credible competition, operators will finally be profitable, unlocking existing and fresh investment.

The bigger lesson for the telco operators is to look beyond the current industry structure and not get stuck in market leadership. This is a strategic chance to innovate and unlock new opportunities.

However, it appears that it is only the smaller players that see things in this way. In its reaction, Airtel highlighted benefits for the consumer in the review of the interconnection rates, facilitating calls across networks without worrying about costs and growing mobile penetration.

On its part, Telkom stated that the review is timely and a progressive step towards making voice services more affordable and accessible to Kenyans.

This is the mindset that the entire industry needs to adopt.

Let the industry give reforms and competition a chance while keeping its eyes on the bigger picture. It is more about the ecosystem in totality rather than one dominant player. Let us learn from the digital migration.

Kenneth Basanga, Nairobi, via e-mail