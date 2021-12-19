Letters Educate young people to eradicate graft

By GEOFFREY MAUMO

The youth are the future of every nation, Kenya included.

As the world continues with the fight against corruption, the interventions from the young generation will make countries and regions stronger in terms of leading a life of core principles.

Thus, instilling anti-corruption values as early as possible will get people even more alert to the fight against various other vices that derail the journey of progress and growth.

The war against corruption can only be won when people with a strong desire against corruption come forward and participate in the system.

Just to reiterate, none one can clean the dirt by talking about it like has been the practice seen in conferences and law change that bear little fruit.

The root cause of corruption is the people; if citizens don't resort to bending the rules to find a way for them to achieve their goals, there wouldn't be this kind of rot at all.

Education is the best way forward.

But, Kenyans should not aim to educate grown-ups on this since it amounts to wasting time and resources since at an advanced age, making a turn to a new philosophy will be an uphill task.

If the government really wants to eradicate corruption, it should start from scratch with children in school.

It should be a long-term strategy that will only bear fruit when those children get a chance to run the country.

This is a long-term solution but at least the country will be preparing the future to be corruption-free and we shall see an improved living standard.

The current education system fosters only knowledge that is useful for us in the employment world, but not in attitude or morals.

Family education lacks attitude shaping and even citizens think that bribing solves things faster. What causes all this is education, the backbone of a country. Let us educate people to be good citizens.