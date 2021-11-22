Letters Exams frenzy that hurts learning, curriculum

I first sat a full-fledged examination five and a half months after joining secondary school. That was in the early 1980s.

The administration of Kivaywa Secondary School in Kakamega County had a tradition of exposing the students to the body of knowledge and information that teachers were expected to teach each term throughout the whole first term without internal examinations.

As a result of this peculiar school policy, all the students went home for their April holidays without having sat for the end-term examinations.

The students, however, had always had steadfast and thoughtful teaching and learning experience. They had painstakingly acquired the knowledge, critical thinking, problem-solving and diligence.

The nearest we came to something resembling an examination was in English, Mathematics, and Kiswahili. Teachers gave us quizzes or questions at the end of every lesson.

We frequently exchanged our exercise books and marked under the direction of the teachers. The same applied to Kiswahili although we didn’t learn it every day.

I don’t remember having any anxiety about the mid-year examinations. We had had a whole five and half months of precocious instructional time with our teachers. We had also had a relentless friendly teaching and learning environment that made the acquisition of knowledge, skills and abilities effortless.

The only other school-level examinations we had were end-year examinations. In other words, my schoolmates and I were exposed to a total of only seven school-level examinations — including School-based Mock Examinations for the Fourth Form students — before finally meeting the Kenya Certificate of Education (KCE) test.

We sat these school-based examinations after reasonable intervals. In between, we had intensive and extensive studies — with teachers, self-directed individual and group studies during Preps time from 6.30 pm to 9.00 pm every weekday and from 10.00 am to 12 noon on Saturday.

Looking back, I am amazed that the educational philosophy of the school administration, led by Raza Mwanzo (now deceased), was focused on the ultimate substance of education: the curriculum as sanctioned by the Ministry of Education.

This is what our headmaster and his teachers resolutely focused on. He suspended teaching and learning three weeks each term, for either midyear, end year or mock (for Candidate Class) examinations. We thus went into each of the internal examinations without confidence.

There was no sword of Damocles of examinations hanging over our heads and distracting our focus on the curriculum.

The teaching and learning gave us ample space not just to study the approved course books, but also made us explore supplementary reading.

It is this environment that I read, among others, The African Child by Camara Laye, a West African writer.

But the meaningful educational experience our school gave us made it possible to venture into reading.

Apart from taking part in celebrating public holidays, we also got the chance to steam off by watching traditional dancers during the day.

Secondary school life had minimal stress. The school had devised ways of either minimising the stress or relieving the stress. There were no superfluous internal examinations at short intervals. The school strictly observed the official teaching hours between 8.00 am and around 4.00 pm.

The only teachers the students interacted with after the close of official class hours were games teachers, teachers on duty or Boarding Master or once in a while, the Headmaster holding pep talks with students wherever he found them within the school compound. It was a privilege to have the headmaster talking to you!

The next time we met teachers for official class hours was the next day or on Monday.

The period outside the official teaching hours were for bathing, washing, cleaning the school compound, sweeping our classrooms, socialising, playing, and reading or studying on our own or Preps as it is called.

This experience adequately prepared me for further education, work and citizenship. Finally, it also gave me a set of values that guide me.

Kennedy Buhere, Communications Officer, Ministry of Education