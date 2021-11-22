Letters Fixing ring-back tone income in the Act a misstep

When the Copyright Amendment Bill was passed and signed in 2019, it represented a milestone in copyright law.

The Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) has noted with concern some proposed changes to the Copyright Act contained in the Copyright Amendment Bill published by the National Assembly on October 22, 2021.

The Bill proposes changes to entrench the National Rights Registry, set minimum income for ring-back tones and repeal sections 35B, 35C and 35 D of the Copyright Act.

While the entrenchment of the National Rights Registry is a welcome development, Kecobo has concerns about fixing ring-back income in the Act and unwarranted repeal of Internet Service Liability Provisions.

Ring-back income could be better handled in regulations rather than in the text of the Act. It is much easier to amend regulations as opposed to the Act.

In addition, while most content service providers earn a fee of five percent of the gross income in addition to any other amounts agreed with the rightsholder, the proposal to increase the amount to seven percent is a step backward.

On the matter of Internet Service Providers’ Liability, the proposal to repeal the provision represents the biggest setback in the history of copyright and is akin to disarming authors and right holders of Kenya.

Many Kenyans who use the internet know how hard it is to stop people from misusing copyright works that have been placed online.

In a bid to create a framework to bring back the control of their Copyright Works, the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) passed what is commonly known as the WIPO Internet Treaties in 1996.

Apart from restating old rights and providing new rights fit for the digital age, the Treaties set down norms aimed at preventing unauthorised access to and use of creative works on the Internet or other digital networks.

The Treaties, therefore, set out the manner countries could prevent infringement of copyright by providing in their laws the protection of author and work information and access and copy measures.

The two provisions were intended to guard the integrity of information regarding Copyright Works and prevent circumvention of technical measures by pirates.

The WIPO Internet Treaties also required that States provide effective enforcement measures to protect the rights in copyright and other Intellectual Property Rights.

As a result of the digital reality, countries looked at entities that act as intermediaries in the digital environment and introduced intermediary liability laws.

Some of the most prominent intermediary liability legislation is the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) and the Ecommerce Directive in the US and the European Union respectively.

While Kenya enacted its first Internet-era copyright law in 2002, it took the country 17 years to incorporate provisions on intermediary liability. The Copyright Act law now provides for safe harbors for Internet Service Providers and a procedure for notice and takedown.