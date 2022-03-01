Letters For firm growth, support women-led business

Women who graduated in Nyeri end of 2021 with basic literacy and vocational skills to help them run businesses better. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BETH MUTHUI

More by this Author Summary UN Women says that increasing the female employment rates in OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries to match that of Sweden, could, for instance, boost the GDP of those countries by over $6 trillion.

In Kenya, the imperative to bring more women to participate fully in all facets of life, and particularly the economy, is anchored in the Constitution 2010.

The notion that women tend to spend more than men on their families has been validated by several studies.

According to UN Women, the global agency dedicated to gender equality and improving the lot of women, women’s economic empowerment “boosts productivity, increases economic diversification and income equality in addition to other positive development outcomes.”

UN Women says that increasing the female employment rates in OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries to match that of Sweden, could, for instance, boost the GDP of those countries by over $6 trillion. Conversely, it is estimated that gender gaps cost the economy some 15 percent of GDP.

In Kenya, the imperative to bring more women to participate fully in all facets of life, and particularly the economy, is anchored in the Constitution 2010.

It has also found expression in a number of policies, notably the National Policy on Gender and National Development, which was approved in 2019.

Sustainable development

The policy aims at achieving gender equity and greater participation by women and marginalized groups in the economy for the attainment of sustainable development, in line with key national socio-economic development blueprints like Vision 2030.

The government of Kenya has come up with several initiatives to scale up women’s participation in the formal economy, including the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO), which requires that at least 30 percent of the government’s annual procurement spend be reserved for women.

The other tools that the government has deployed in the last decade to economically support women are the so-called affirmative action funds, notably the Women Entrepreneurship Fund (WEF) and the Uwezo Fund.

World Bank says women often do not have access as men to large and diverse social networks that can support the growth and competitiveness of their business.