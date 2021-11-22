Letters Gig economy energising Africa’s e-commerce

By BRIAN MOGENI

More by this Author Summary The total size of the online Kenyan gig economy, as of 2019, is $109 million employing 36,573 gig workers, according to the latest study by Mercy Corps.

From the comfort of their homes or offices, an artist in the coastal city of Mombasa can link up with a marketer based in Nairobi, Accra or Kampala via phone, produce a jingle for a brand, and submit it for payment.

Increasingly, more and more people across Kenya, as in around the world, are turning to online platforms to earn a living by offering a service. Be it apps such as ride-hailing, food delivery, holiday destinations, car rental, and influencer marketing.

The ride-hailing ($45 million) and online professional work platforms ($55 million) account for the largest portion of the online gig economy by both value and number of workers, according to the report.

Kenya’s online gig economy is expected to grow by 33 percent over the next five years, to $345 million in 2023, employing a total of 93,875 gig workers, representing a growth rate of 27 percent.

These behavioural changes as to what constitutes work, taking up gigs as independent contractors, remote work, virtual meetings, are likely to stick beyond the pandemic.

Africa is primed to milk this opportunity: a young population, improved connectivity to the internet, two ingredients that will be key to tapping the gig economy to create jobs for economic growth.

The ageing workforce across Europe and the US, as well as the high cost of labour elsewhere, further positions Africa’s working-age population as a prime beneficiary of globalised digital operations, according to a study by Mondato.

There is a need for policy and legislative overhaul to enable Kenya to harvest the dividends of this digital shift. Tapping known personalities, or everyday consumers via social media to promote goods and services is redefining how marketers reach out to audiences.

According to a Nielsen study, 84% of consumers reported always or sometimes taking action based on personal recommendations.

Distributing jobs to thousands of everyday messengers is the future of marketing, because it uncovers unlikely storytellers and creative voices that tap into the zeitgeist of culture. Their messages resonate powerfully and move people.

