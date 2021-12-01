Letters Guide African youth to achieve ambitions

Youths take part in a physical grill at Molo Stadium in Nakuru County during a Kenya Defense Forces recruitment exercise. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NMG

By Tevin Nderitu

More by this Author Summary Armoured with a vision and a mission, there are young people who have been critical to modelling conversations and have put Africa in the limelight.

Passion and an undying ambition for success will keep young people at par.

As young men and women, we sought to inspire and establish a group of young African change-makers who will drive positive change. Time is ripe for the youth to drive meaningful change for impact with eyes on the better future.

Covid-19 pushed the youth into enterprise when they had to find a way out of the pandemic that literally shut down life. Many lessons were learned, among them the need to be versatile in terms of diversifying interests and building on talent.

There are initiatives that seek to empower young people and mentor them on talent actualisation and development.

No age limit

Armoured with a vision and a mission, there are young people who have been critical to modelling conversations and have put Africa in the limelight. Nikita Kering, who was recently awarded three Afrima awards; Maxwell Simba, the actor of the boy who harnessed the wind; Nixon Chege, a pillar of a mentorship who has significantly shaped many youths in Africa.

Indeed, after much reflection, dreams are not limited to age. Passion and an undying ambition for success will keep young people at par.

Africa for the last few decades has been known to produce the best and, therefore, we believe that with support from the government and making the business environment enabling, solutions will be harnessed and Africa will be mapped as a continent that will bring diversity and meaningful change.

With the UN Sustainable development Goals (SDGs), young people are the next leaders and can be assets that will contribute significantly to the advancement of the economy and eradicate poverty all over Africa.

Inspire a generation

The future still holds a lot of opportunities relentlessly working towards reaching a future to look forward to. We should aim to achieve their ambitious goal of inspiring a generation of purpose-driven, productive and resourceful youth who will drive change and positively impact the course of Africa’s future.