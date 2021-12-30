Letters HR audit for every business as year starts

By EVELYN KARANJA

The success of businesses in 2022 will be tied to employee placements as well as the creation and implementation of dynamic and adaptive structures at the workplace. This is imminent especially at a time businesses are acclimatising to the post-Covid era.

To achieve the aforementioned success human resource audits come into play. HR audits serve as blueprints that guide through challenging periods and define the future.

Post-covid recovery

Human Resource audits allow performance analysis of employees and the entity at large to focus on benefits.

The audit should take a holistic approach that covers policies, objectives and human resource practices to evaluate to what extent they contribute to organisational goals.

Employers should conduct HR audits on the following:

Workforce needs: Now that workers are returning to offices, the employer should first evaluate and find out which employees to retain considering some positions might have been rendered redundant.

Second, there is a need to identify whether new recruitment is needed. Lastly, establish avenues for work redistribution.

Performance of the employees: A human resource audit will help to ascertain employee performance and how to set new key performance indicators (KPIs). This reveals areas of shortfall and increased productivity.

Structural changes: A good human resource audit will give clear directions on how to seamlessly adapt to the new business structure.

Increased productivity

Costing and budget allocation: The audit will assist a business on where to allocate more funds and how to cut costs.

Entering 2022, for a business to thrive, there is a need for a transparent and thorough human resource audit targeting great productivity and high profits.