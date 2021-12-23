Letters Keep it up, fellow columnists as you educate the world

By IBRAHIM MWATHANE

December is a time to look back and celebrate. So I break away from the routine of discussing land to celebrate those around me and wish them happy moments.

Allan Odhiambo, my column editor, who is sure to get my call whenever something is amiss, comes first. Thanks, Allan, for always being there, with such disarming reception, whenever I throw you mail or call.

Allow me to celebrate you, and those with whom you process opinion contributions, for ensuring that we remain within the group editorial policy.

My friend Carol Musyoka keeps throwing “must-read” stuff even when I am hands-full. Thanks, Carol, for your innovative and exciting pieces.

Collins Odote, with whom I have shared a number of public platforms, continues to enrich me through his Monday column.

I must celebrate my Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) colleague Mike Eldon who keeps us enlightened on matters leadership and management. Mike, with his ideas and language, refreshes.

I celebrate George Wachira too for keeping me abreast with developments in the oil industry, and the wider energy sector all through.

Jenny Luesby, who wears her journalist badge with much pride, has such a unique style, and the capacity to provoke and embrace non-conventional issues. Very good value in reading her. A

nd, Cathy Mputhia has a way with saying things legal. Her style and language make them easy to read. She spins law for business lessons rather effortlessly.

Jaindi Kisero, who writes along with me on Fridays, comes through as a no-nonsense man. I am yet to come across a columnist who can delve into matters fiscal, and the associated institutional governance issues, with such clarity and consistency for so long.

You all, with the many other contributors that have become one large family, make Business Daily a most worthy read. One feels like they are learning from the best. I celebrate you.

From the sister Daily Nation newspaper, I must mention Mutuma Mathiu. When he rose to the busy desk of editorial director, I did not expect him to find time for op-eds. But he continues to surprise with consistent long and exciting contributions every Friday. I never quite can understand how he copes.

Then there is the man who takes flak on behalf of management for stories and opinions that do not sit well with readers, one Peter Mwaura. Peter seems to receive complaints on just about anything, some quite provocative. But he tempers them and responds calmly and objectively.

That needs patience, command in editorial policy and level-headedness. I wish to celebrate the two seniors from whom I continue to take lessons.

I am aware that there are many other experts responsible for the internal processes that support production. Those in policy and management, editorial, accounts, marketing and IT.

They make it possible for us to continue sharing knowledge with others in this country and beyond. I celebrate and wish them all happy holidays.