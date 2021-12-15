Letters Kenya’s national broadband plan good for inclusion

By NANCY MARANGU

More by this Author Summary As the world marked International Disability Day on December 3, 2021, the topical issue on bridging the digital divide was discussed at length.

The broadband strategy provides opportunities that the broadband infrastructure facilitates to enhance inclusion.

Kenya’s digital landscape thrives through innovation that is the uptake and use of broadband and information communication technologies (ICTs). This is essential for bridging the digital divide among Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

As the world marked International Disability Day on December 3, 2021, the topical issue on bridging the digital divide was discussed at length.

Therefore, the broadband strategy provides opportunities that the broadband infrastructure facilitates to enhance inclusion.

This is with the appreciation that, an inclusive broadband infrastructure promotes social-economic networking, news access, and cloud-based sharing and media interaction equitably.

As such, the National Broadband Strategy (NBS) outlines diverse ways in which the pathway to an inclusive society can be realised through a multi-sectoral approach with ICTs as enablers.

Principally, the 2018-2023 strategy underlines that broadband is the backbone of both the digital and knowledge economy due to its transformative potential for all facets of society.

The inclusive infrastructure lays the foundation of integrating cost-effective technologies to reach the rural and remote areas to advance digital inclusion.

The ICT-enabled communication services can serve as connectors to identify PWD clusters besides serving as linkages to accessible communication platforms on education, skills training, and employment, as well as opportunities to participate in the economic, cultural, and social lives within their communities.

Secondly, for PWDs, broadband has the capacity to create employment and education opportunities. Advanced technology at home would increase the uptake of tertiary, professional, as well as long-distance learning programmes by PWDs.

Through collaborative research, design, and development of databanks, PWDs can leverage the ICT infrastructure to up-skill their knowledge base.

According to the Broadband Commission for Digital Development, websites and web applications have a greater impact in improving PWDs' access to socio-cultural, educational, and economic activities than any other ICTs.

The Ministry of ICT, Innovation & Youth Affairs — as the visionaries of the NBS — ought to ensure that the cost of advanced ICT devices, from computers, laptops to smartphones and tablets, in addition to hardware, are affordable and accessible.

Thirdly, the implementation of conformance and interoperability assessment principles in the standardisation of the broadband infrastructure will enhance the inclusive accessibility of e-governance and e-government services.

Strategic partnerships by the State and other co-ordinated programmes of software and content development can accommodate public and private needs.

It is worth noting that the NBS aligns with the universal broadband access goals on co-ordination to bring down costs of international links through efficient regional and sub-regional broadband infrastructure.