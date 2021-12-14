Letters Kenya new PPP law a shot in the arm for infrastructure

Ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway Uhuru Highway. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By IBRAHIM KITOO

More by this Author Summary The new law has replaced the PPP Unit with a new entity, the PPP Directorate, which would sit within the National Treasury, be headed by a Director General (already appointed).

President Uhuru Kenyatta on December 7, 2021, signed into law the now new Public-Private Partnerships Act, 2021 officially repealing the hitherto Public-Private Partnerships Act, 2013.

This heralds new dawn and dispensation in the delivery of public-private partnerships projects in Kenya whose initiation, development and implementation have hitherto been characterized by false starts, conspicuous red tape hence explaining the reason behind low uptake, reduced investor interest and delivery of projects under this arrangement.

The new law has replaced the PPP Unit with a new entity, the PPP Directorate, which would sit within the National Treasury, be headed by a Director General (already appointed). The PPP Directorate as envisaged has a far broader mandate than before when it was a Unit. It will originate, guide and coordinate the selection, ranking and prioritisation of PPP projects within the public framework.

It has also been given a proactive licence to originate and lead in project structuring and PPP programmes in Kenya. The PPP Act, 2021 centralises certain approvals in the PPP process within the PPP Committee but pushes others down to the PPP Directorate.

For example, the PPP Committee takes over some oversight functions from the Debt Management Office, and the final approval for a contracting authority to enter into a PPP agreement now rests with the PPP Committee rather than at the government or parliamentary level.

Additional consistency in who gives approvals, more appropriate levels for approvals and the addition of timelines will offer greater clarity for investors and should create a more efficient process for PPP development.

Furthermore, by reducing the direct role of the government in PPPs by removing the Cabinet's approval function, projects are for lack of a better word de-politicised and are less susceptible to being derailed to meet competing political objectives.

The PPP Act, 2021 also adds a number of permissible contract structures, including some that are not traditionally considered PPPs such as public-private joint ventures and strategic partnerships. The net effect of these changes is to broaden the scope of what is classed as a PPP, funnelling more contracting arrangements between the public and private sectors.

The PPP Act, 2021 proposes a significant expansion of the procurement options available to a contracting authority. Clear timelines have been stipulated for certain processes, including the period within which bids must be evaluated and for appeals by bidders.

For instance, the PPP Act, 2021 also introduces Direct Procurement but reserves this method for exceptional circumstances. These include where the works or services are only available from a limited number of private parties and where direct procurement shall significantly lower the cost of delivering the project etc.

Privately Initiated Investment Proposals (PIIPs)

The PIIP process was one of the more problematic aspects under the now-repealed PPP Act, 2013. It did not tend to accord with certain generally accepted requirements for a robust PPP framework such as the 'Swiss challenge' process, and the approval gateways and evaluation process were unclear and not particularly rigorous.

Swiss Challenge is a process in which the original proponent of the scheme receives some benefit - for example, a scoring bonus of up to 10%, automatic shortlisting or reimbursement of development costs – at the discretion of the contracting authority.

The new PPP Act, 2021 now corrects a number of these faults by setting out clear circumstances in which a PIIP can be considered, including where the project meets a demonstrated societal need in terms of national infrastructure priorities and can be delivered at a fair market price. It also sets certain minimum requirements for a proposal, to ensure that the contracting authority is able to properly evaluate proposals.

For instance, detailed studies must be provided for financial viability as well as operating plans, risk allocation and environmental and social studies.

Extensive due diligence must then be carried out by the PPP Directorate and the relevant contracting authority at the cost of the private proponent prior to accepting the proposal, creating an additional layer of verification which has been absent in the now repealed PPP Act, 2013.

Benefitting Kenya through Local Content Requirements

Another worthy addition under the new PPP Act, 2021 is that local content requirements have also been introduced, as well as requirements that Kenyan goods and services meeting a minimum standard are given priority and that skilled and qualified Kenyan citizens are employed where possible.

The imposition of local content requirements is an important policy objective, provided that safeguards are in place not to make PPPs more expensive - a cost that will eventually be passed back to the government of Kenya.

The local content guidelines have not been issued yet, but the PPP Directorate is obliged to provide these. The success of local content requirements may well hinge on these guidelines and standards.

Conclusion

Barring any challenges and factors, the PPP Act, 2021 is expected to provide greater confidence to investors and create a friendly environment for the delivery of strategic infrastructure in Kenya more through PPP arrangements.