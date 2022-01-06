Letters Key lessons from KFC brand crisis in Kenya

A KFC outlet in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ALEX OWITI

More by this Author Summary Recently, Kentucky Fried Chicken that operates under the brand name KFC faced severe humiliation online when they announced they had a shortage of potatoes.

Many communication experts did not think that the crisis was managed correctly.

The online crisis has now become more than a reality. The shift from traditional to online crisis for brands cannot be over-emphasized. Customers now express their dissatisfaction online as quickly as they can. If not well managed, the issue can spread like forest fires.

Recently, Kentucky Fried Chicken that operates under the brand name KFC faced severe humiliation online when they announced they had a shortage of potatoes.

The issue became worse on Twitter when the CEO of KFC in Kenya said they never buy potatoes from Kenyan farmers on quality issues. This statement fuelled the bashing of the brand online.

Many communication experts did not think that the crisis was managed correctly.

According to Forbes, as of July 2020, KFC was the world's second-largest restaurant chain, with 22,621 locations globally in 150 countries. KFC's parent company is YUM! Brands, which also owns Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

What are key lessons from KFC's brand crisis online:

Brand Empathy: Lack of brand empathy online can position a brand as arrogant and unempathetic to those complaining online. A rude response can erode your brand value.

Brand Communication: The communication should be simple, articulate, and actionable. KFC should have just told its customers that it was experiencing a shortage that it was going to sort out.

Messaging and Tonality: A brand should ensure that its message during a crisis is positive and palatable to the already disgruntled customers. The message should also be sensitive to the demographics online.

Be fast, rational, and authentic: Responding fast to a crisis online is essential. However, say something of substance. The communication, marketing, and executive department should craft what does not upset.

Reward and Loyalty: After the storm is over, KFC should win back its customers.

Warren Buffet said: "It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it."