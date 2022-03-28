Letters Learning about stock market with educational games

Nairobi Securities Exchange trading floor. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By IRENE MUGUA

Even though the first stock market was founded more than 400 years ago, many of us are still grappling with how it works.

Many people have valid reasons for not investing in the stock market, top of those is fear of losing their hard-earned money in a market they consider complicated and do not understand.

Investing in the stock market is intimidating even for an experienced investor let alone the new ones wanting to wet their feet.

However, mastering the market creates incredible opportunities for wealth development, which is best started early.

The stock market is a wave of intricacies and not for the faint-hearted. To make money you need to understand how to “read” the market as you mitigate market and external risks.

Many books explain how the stock market works but a practical exercise will give you experience. Games offer investors a quicker learning curve to build investment skills and instill positive financial practices.

Educational games on the stock market have hands-on benefits which impart knowledge, inform, train or quiz users about the stock market while playing.

These games not only entertain players but also provide practical learning. Whether you are new or have been investing for a while following guidelines from your stockbroker or investment bank, stock market games will offer you unlimited practice.

The games offer experiential learning where you get a chance to learn by doing without losing money. The player can take bigger and more risks in the virtual market than they can do in the real market. The virtual stock markets move faster than the real markets thus experience is gained quickly.

The games work by simulating real stock markets.

ShareHubTM is a great example of a stock market gaming app that has been developed locally. The games on the app include quizzes, to learn terminology and jargon of the stock market and a simulated virtual market.

Parting tip — aim to grow your virtual portfolio to the amount you would like to achieve in real life, creating a real-life scenario of your market investing goals and objectives.

Learn the stock market the ShareHub Way.

The games offer the player a chance to learn about market volatility, portfolio diversification, and macroeconomic factors and how they affect listed companies and to top it all the player builds investing confidence and self-esteem.

When you are a beginner in investing and unsure of how it works, the power of practical knowledge you get from playing stock market games is extensive.

Without it, you may make many beginner’s mistakes and your fear of losing money may be realized. Stock market games will teach you that the market is a linear narrative and not straight up and down as many tend to view it.