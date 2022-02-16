Letters Leverage these tax incentives to grow your investments

By EUNICE MAINA

Buying a house under the affordable housing scheme will guarantee you a relief of 15 percent of gross contributions capped at Sh108,000 per year or Sh9,000 per month.

Valentine’s is the most romantic day of the year when ladies paint the town bright red while the gents suit up and wield bouquets of roses.

Romantic dinner at the city’s most intimate spot, her favourite flowers, a designer shirt for him, that stylish watch, a weekend get-away, are monotonous and cliché.

What did you do differently this year? Have you considered being romantic and finance-forward? Here are a few ideas about how to keep Valentine’s spirit going. There are tax benefits to tap in the real estate sector.

The benefits of investing in real estate include stable cash flow, tax advantages and leverage. This is the perfect year to finally live your dream and work towards owning that property. The best part is, there are so many incentives available for investors this year. These include mortgage relief, affordable housing relief and housing bonds

Borrowing money from a registered financial institution to buy a home or to improve the one you’re currently occupying, will entitle you to an interest deduction of up to Sh300,000 every year from the interest paid to the approved and registered financial institutions.

Any interest income earned by a depositor on deposits of up to Sh3 million shall be exempt from tax. Buying a house under the affordable housing scheme will guarantee you a relief of 15 percent of gross contributions capped at Sh108,000 per year or Sh9,000 per month.

Further, buying bonds will earn you a tax exemption on interest accruing on housing bonds up to a maximum of Sh300,000.

One can also benefit from tax incentives in the insurance sector. While you cannot avoid the misfortunes of life, you can be sure that with the right insurance policy, you will recover from your financial loss.

The most significant benefits of insurance include the protection of family and assets and the resultant peace of mind that comes with having an insurance policy.

Insurance reliefs are available for investors in life and education insurance. Under life insurance relief, you can take a cover for yourself, your spouse or your child and qualify for relief at a rate of 15 percent of the premium paid up to Sh60,000 per year.

While an education policy with a maturity period of at least 10 years similarly qualifies for relief.

There are other tax reliefs or incentives that you can take advantage of. One of them is the Voluntary Tax Disclosure Programme.

This is where a taxpayer confidentially discloses tax liabilities to the Kenya Revenue Authority to be granted a waiver on penalties and interest of the tax disclosed. This is a good time to help your partner to file their returns and disclose their previous tax liabilities from 2015 to 2020.

Finally, if your partner did not submit their past tax returns by the deadline, you can pay for your partner’s penalties and interest and remind them to file on time this year.

A treat to your favourite place is a great delight but it does not come close to the satisfaction of getting tax incentives.

The views and opinions are those of the author and do not necessarily represent KPMG’s.