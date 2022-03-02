Letters Little knowledge about polio needs more campaigns

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives a polio shot to an infant during the launch of the Accelerated Outreach for Immunisation. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By CATHERINE GATHU

Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a crippling and potentially deadly infectious disease that largely affects children under five.

The virus is transmitted by person-to-person spread mainly through the faecal-oral route or, less frequently, by a common vehicle (contaminated water or food, for example).

The polio virus is highly contagious and can cause paralysis and lifelong disability, or even death.

According to the WHO, the recent case in Malawi is the first of type 1 wild poliovirus in Africa in more than five years.

This means that the polio virus is still a major threat to our continent. It may also imply that we need to do things differently than we have done before.

Polio vaccine provides the best protection against polio disease. However, in Africa, low immunisation coverage that may have further been affected by the Covid-19 interruptions, may weaken the polio eradication strategies that have been tried.

Historically, outbreaks in Kenya have been quickly averted with two to three rounds of supplementary immunisation campaigns. Yet, even with such successful interventions, it becomes a matter of time before a similar threat faces us again. Why is this the case?

The missing link is the lack of education on the polio virus transmission and prevention, to caregivers and their children. The government runs to quickly upscale the call to vaccination but forgets that inadequate knowledge on polio virus transmission and prevention at the community level, is a determining factor to the eradication strategies that the government may take.

If you randomly walked to a mother of a young child in Kenya, and asked them how polio is transmitted, they probably will not have an answer.

The main risk factors to health in Kenya include unsafe water sources and poor sanitation.

Conveying this information to household members is as important as the urgent immunisation campaigns that the government does every time there’s a polio outbreak.

If we are to borrow a leaf from how we handled the Covid-19 pandemic, knowledge on transmission and prevention was done en masse. Misconceptions were addressed regularly through promoting dialogue among the public and the health workers.

In addition, some of the strategies adopted in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic such as regular hand washing can also be incorporated in efforts to eradicate polio.

This should be taught and adopted in schools; after all, polio is also a communicable virus that has equally dire consequences. The government owe it to ensure that the water sources in our public schools and institutions are safe to drink. We need to continue educating the public on effective hygiene measures.

A multi-county integrated health surveillance should be established to mitigate such outbreaks. There needs to be preparedness and response at the community and other primary health care facilities.

Multiple rounds of countrywide vaccinations should therefore continue being carried out through a co-ordinated effort even in low socio-economic and security challenged environments.